Rosenqvist Pushes Speeds Past 233 MPHTo Lead ‘Fast Friday’ at Indy INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 15, 2026) – Sometimes speed arrives at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when you don’t expect it. Just ask Felix Rosenqvist. Rosenqvist became the first driver this week to top 233 mph by leading “Fast Friday” practice for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by…...
Rosenqvist Pushes Speeds Past 233 MPH To Lead ‘Fast Friday’ at Indy
- NTT IndyCar Series PR
- Patrick Stephan
- May 16, 2026
- 6 minutes read
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