Meyer Shank Racing Indianapolis 500 Practice Report: Fast Friday

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 15, 2026) – Day four of Indianapolis 500 practice concluded on Friday evening after morning showers delayed the start of the day. Fast Friday saw all three Meyer Shank Racing machines get several runs of qualifying simulations in with full boost from their Honda powered engines. Felix Rosenqvist topped off the overall charts…...



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