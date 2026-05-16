  • May 16, 2026
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It’s Raining In Indianapolis

Soggy Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — BRUCE MARTIN Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – When the late, great Jim McKay was the voice of the Indianapolis 500 on ABC Sports, his famous phrase at the start of the race was, “They’re racing in Indianapolis!” To borrow a phrase from one of the legendary…...

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