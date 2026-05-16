A track sweeper did its best in the battle against the rain, but ultimately the rain won — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – It was a dark, dreary and soggy day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; a day better suited for taking a nap than anything else. But the fans that turned out to…...
Indianapolis 500 News and Notes From ‘Soggy Saturday’
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 16, 2026
- 23 minutes read
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