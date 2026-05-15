Tomorrow at the Track: Saturday, May 16

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 15, 2026) – Information about the PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying Day 1 for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, Saturday, May 16 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. SCHEDULE: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Public gates open 8:30-9:30 a.m.: Full-field practice (two groups) 10-10:15 a.m.: Monster Jam World Speed Record test run 11 a.m-5:50 p.m.: 110th…...



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