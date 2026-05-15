Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice Report – Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis 500

Speedway, IN – May14, 2026

Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Shell Fuel Rewards Chevrolet

Rank – 23rd

Speed – 223.026 mph

Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Pennzoil Chevrolet

Rank- 12th

Speed – 224.979 mph

David Malukas, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet

Rank – 20th

Speed – 223.391 mph

FAST FRIDAY: To prepare for the PPG Armed Forces Qualifying weekend, teams will receive the increase in boost for tomorrow’s practice session. The day has become known as “Fast Friday” because speeds around the 2.5-mile oval will increase to well over 230 mph.



THEY SAID IT: “Solid day in qualifying (trim). Overall, the Pennzoil Chevy feels pretty strong in race trim and now qualifying trim. Always a nervous sort of energy before you drop it in qual trim. We’ll find out again tomorrow when we turn up the boost. Overall, the Chevy power feels good and the car feels in a nice spot. We’ll see what we have come tomorrow.”

– Scott McLaughlin