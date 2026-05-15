  • May 15, 2026
  1. Home
  2. Team Penske PR
  3. Team Penske NTT…

Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice Report – Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis 500

Speedway, IN – May14, 2026

Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Shell Fuel Rewards Chevrolet

Rank – 23rd
Speed – 223.026 mph

Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Pennzoil Chevrolet

Rank- 12th
Speed – 224.979 mph

David Malukas, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet

Rank – 20th
Speed – 223.391 mph

FAST FRIDAY: To prepare for the PPG Armed Forces Qualifying weekend, teams will receive the increase in boost for tomorrow’s practice session. The day has become known as “Fast Friday” because speeds around the 2.5-mile oval will increase to well over 230 mph. 
 

THEY SAID IT: “Solid day in qualifying (trim). Overall, the Pennzoil Chevy feels pretty strong in race trim and now qualifying trim. Always a nervous sort of energy before you drop it in qual trim. We’ll find out again tomorrow when we turn up the boost. Overall, the Chevy power feels good and the car feels in a nice spot. We’ll see what we have come tomorrow.” 
– Scott McLaughlin

Leave a Reply

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.