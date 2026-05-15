TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR – Indianapolis 500 Practice Day #3 Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbrdige

2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

Speedway, Indiana

Practice Day (Thursday) Report

May 13, 2026

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 13, 2026) – The third day of practice for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, the last day before the boost gets turned up for Fast Friday and qualifying weekend, was led by Chevrolet-powered driver Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet with a lap at 227.308mph.

It was a smooth day,” said O’Ward after stepping out of the car at the end of the day. “We got some race running, qualifying simulations in. The car is in a good balance window. Tomorrow when the boosts come up, it does change quite a bit. Yeah, so far it’s been very smooth.”

On the non-tow timesheet, a lap of 223.378mph during a four-lap qualifying simulation by Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet was the second best and fastest for the Bowtie badged drivers.

“Solid day today in qualifying (trim),” said McLaughlin. “Overall, the Pennzoil Chevy feels pretty strong in race, and now qualifying trim. Always a nervous sort of energy before you drop it in qual trim. We’ll find out again tomorrow when we turn up the boost. Overall, the Chevy power feels good and the car feels in a nice spot. We’ll see what we have come tomorrow.”

Joining O’Ward as one of the ten quickest drivers of the day were Alexander Rossi in No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Sting Ray Robb in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger – Goodheart Chevrolet, Caio Collet in the No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet, and Ed Carpenter in the No. 33 SlimFast Special Chevrolet.

David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Rinus VeeKay in the No. 76 WedBush – JHR – DRR Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 Shell Fuel Rewards Team Penske Chevrolet, O’Ward and Conor Daly, in the No. 23 DRR KINGSPAN Chevrolet, joined McLaughlin to make it six of the top ten unaided laps.

VeeKay led the way in the speed trap at the Start/Finish line, crossing the Yard Of Bricks at 239.347mph.

Indianapolis 500 Practice Day #3 Timesheet

Indianapolis 500 Practice Day #2 No-Tow Timesheet

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Pato O’Ward (w/Helio Castroneves)

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Pato O’Ward quickest today. Driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Next Sunday will be his seventh Indianapolis 500. Of course is a two-time runner-up. Finished third here last year. Pato, not only quickest today, but seventh no-tow.

And Helio Castroneves, no introduction needed, in 06 Cleveland Cliffs Honda for Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian. The Drive for Five is on. Very quick today, second quick today, and doing it all in group runs as well.

We’ll start with Pato. Tell us about your day. You happy?

PATO O’WARD: It was a smooth day. We got some race running, qualifying simulations in. The car is in a good balance window. Tomorrow when the boosts come up, it does change quite a bit. Yeah, so far it’s been very smooth.

Q. The hybrid being a little different in terms of are you doing anything different with the strategy? I know some teams are using it on different areas of the track that they may not have used last year?

PATO O’WARD: This year we have to because the strategy we used last year was removed from the toolbox by INDYCAR, I believe. Yeah, we’re doing something different. I haven’t really paid attention to what the other guys are doing, but yeah.

Q. Is it more aggressive the strategy you’re using? Are you doing it in the turns to keep the speeds up?

PATO O’WARD: You’re more active for sure. Last year you saw a lot of the cars do one single deploy slowly. This year you see the cars more on double ends of the track.

Q. For both of you, when you get the extra boost tomorrow, all of a sudden the car is going 10 miles an hour faster. What’s that first sensation like when Turn 1 gets here a lot quicker than it did Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday?

PATO O’WARD: What I think is a pretty cool feeling is when you map out from your prep map into the full boost. When you see the data and you just see the thing just skyrocket, it’s really cool. It really is cool.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I just mentioned to my other guys, like you guys went too fast on the prep. It’s like, no, no, just because tomorrow it’s going to go so much faster.

PATO O’WARD: Well, we noticed today is maybe does it over the course of two corners. Isn’t it like half a lap? But tomorrow you’ll go from the start of the exit of 2 to enter to 3 almost like full beans. So it’s cool

Q. For yourself, Pato, what’s it like having Ryan Hunter-Reay with you on the team, and what does that bring to the team?

PATO O’WARD: I’ve really enjoyed working with Ryan. He’s obviously somebody that knows exactly what he wants around here. He’s obviously very well achieved at this track. It’s very interesting to see his point of view and how sensitive he is to certain things that maybe I haven’t been in the past.

So I’m definitely keeping close touch with him and really listening to what he has to say because you got to listen to guys like that, guys like Ryan, Helio. It really is a fine line around here what is fast but also needs to be comfortable in order to either carry a car for 200 laps and/or in qualifying.

Q. Pato, talking about Felix Rosenqvist, what happened on Saturday in lap 1. You all are obviously good friends. You worked with each other on Day 1 a lot, but getting over that first wreck, how does the conversation with Felix go there? With you all being great friends, of course, off the track.

PATO O’WARD: He came to talk to me right after the race, and these things happen. Like I’ll be the last guy that’s going to be like, wow, you screwed up. I can make that mistake very easily as well. You can miss the judging in a braking zone where maybe one side of the car isn’t as hot as the other. It’s so sensitive, especially when you don’t have clean air in your wings. It can get a bit tight.

So I know for a fact he didn’t do it on purpose, and I know he felt really bad about it, but I told him like, man, those things can happen. It probably won’t be the last time that it happens to me regardless of it — that time it was Felix, but I’ve been a pretty good client of turn 1.

I feel like the amount of times I’ve been taken out here in turn 1 at the road course have been more than like all the other tracks combined for some reason. I don’t know, maybe it’s something I’m doing.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I’ve done it. I know. I’ve done it.

PATO O’WARD: It sucks. You qualify well, and it’s just like, well.

Q. Just a few for you. Obviously when the hybrid was brought in last year, one of the main concerns was when you were fifth or sixth in the pack, it was quite difficult to overtake. We saw that in the race. There’s been a few changes this year. What are your thoughts when you are fifth or sixth in the pack? Is it a little bit easier to overtake them than it was last year, for example?

PATO O’WARD: Still tough. Still very tough, especially if at that point in the race, you will be up against the best four cars. If you’re fifth in line, you’re going to be up against the best four cars in line.

Maybe sometimes you might have one in there that kind of snuck his way in, but at that point — I mean, Helio’s got so much more experience, but from what I’ve seen in the past, like good cars always find their way to being in that fight.

Is it much easier? I probably wouldn’t say that it’s changed much. It’s still difficult. I do think the track temp has a big part of what the ability’s going to be behind a bunch of cars. If it gets really hot, I think you will start seeing some cars degrade.

But today it’s just — it’s been too — it’s been beautiful. It’s been beautiful. The track temp didn’t really go above 115, 110. It’s been around there the whole day. Not everybody was doing the race runs when it was that temperature.

Just like the car changes so much when you increase the boost, it does change a lot when the track temp goes from 93 to 115 or 120. I would expect it to get harder and harder the hotter the track temp gets.

Q. We’ve got this updated qualifying format where some cars could run up to four times possibly depending on how they run. I want to get your two thoughts on the format. Are they in position to qualify in potentially difficult positions considering you have to use a different set of tires and do more running?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I’m still trying to understand the qualifying to be honest.

PATO O’WARD: I thought it only changed — wait.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: It’s raising from 16 to 33, right?

PATO O’WARD: Is there a limit of attempts now?

THE MODERATOR: No. Well, on Sunday there are. Sunday you get one shot.

PATO O’WARD: One shot at each?

THE MODERATOR: Yes, but Saturday is the same.

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, obviously you want to get into the Fast 15, right? Fastest 15. But if you’re in the bubble, you’ll probably see what —

HELIO CASTRONEVES: It’s 9. You want to be in the fastest 9.

PATO O’WARD: No 15 on Sunday.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Well, but the top 9.

THE MODERATOR: Are into the top 12 the next day. The top 9 on Saturday are locked into the top 12 on Sunday.

PATO O’WARD: So the fastest 15 on Saturday move on to Sunday in a Q1, Q2, Q3 format basically.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Then you have the second one —

PATO O’WARD: So all 15 go first and then —

THE MODERATOR: No. Six battle for the final three spots in the top 12.

PATO O’WARD: So the front guys don’t have to do that again?

THE MODERATOR: You’re locked in.

PATO O’WARD: How many attempts — if you’re in the fastest 10, how many attempts do you have, two?

THE MODERATOR: Two. You get a Top 12 and then Fast 6. We’ll go have dinner. I’ll explain it to you.

PATO O’WARD: Honestly, if I’m — just — yeah, just keep going. Just keep going as fast as you can, see where you can go.

Q. Pato, forgive me if I missed this. Seems like you guys have the car in the right window, 8th on the no-tow, P1 today. I know you worked on some things the past two days to get it up there. Do you think you have it in the right window going into this weekend?

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, yeah, I think we’re definitely in a good — the starting point, I think, has been one of the best balances that I’ve had, at least with the first few qualifying sims we’ve done into a qualifying weekend.

I have had it in the past where it feels good on the low boost, but then you put the higher boost and things do change. We’ll see what we’ve got tomorrow. Hopefully it will be good enough to have our first run in a high boost in the window to just pepper it in a little bit.

Yeah, so far it’s been good and smooth.

Q. For Pato, we saw today, drivers when they were doing their mock runs, different philosophies on when to engage the hybrid. Do you expect that to be the same on Saturday, or by Saturday will everybody be doing the same thing?

PATO O’WARD: I think you’ll see people doing different things. You might see like engine camps doing more similar things. So you might see Chevys doing something similar, and you might see Hondas doing something else.

To start off the runs, you probably will see more of a variance, then I think everybody will probably pay attention to what the fast cars are doing, and they’ll probably just apply that.

Q. Is any part of you getting impatient to get to Sunday?

PATO O’WARD: Me?

Q. Let’s just get this and do this race and see if I can win it.

PATO O’WARD: No, I love the whole process. I love the whole month. Like the practice days, going into qualifying, like the whole thing of having qualifying its own weekend, I love that. Like I think it’s a great way for us as well. Like I really enjoy watching as well, and it’s cool to see big runs, big numbers, and then going out there yourself and trying to beat that and match to keep on transferring.

It’s a whole part of the event. I love it.

THE MODERATOR: You get another shot at it tomorrow in practice. Thanks for coming up, guys.

Tune-In Guide

Thursday, May 14

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – noon (ET)/ 11am (CT)/ 10am (MT)/ 9am (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – 4pm (ET)/3pm (CT)/2pm (MT)/1pm (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Friday, May 15 (Fast Friday)

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – noon (ET)/11am (CT)/10am (MT)/9am (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – 3pm (ET)/2pm (CT)/1pm (MT)/noon (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – 5pm (ET)/4pm (CT)/3pm (MT)/2pm (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Saturday, May 16 (PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend)

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – 8:30am (ET)/7:30am (CT)/6:30am (MT)/5:30am (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Day 1 – 11am (ET)/10am (CT)/9am (MT)/8am (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Day 1 – 2pm (ET)/1pm (CT)/noon (MT)/11am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Day 1 – 4pm (ET)/3pm (CT)/2pm (MT)/1pm (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday, May 17 (PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend)

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – 1pm (ET)/7:30am (CT)/6:30am (MT)/5:30am (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Day 2 – 4pm (ET)/3pm (CT)/2pm (MT)/1pm (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Chevrolet History at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

General Motors Wins – 18

Chevrolet Wins – 13

2024 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2023 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2015 – Juan Montoya – Team Penske

2013 – Tony Kanaan – KV Racing Technology-SH Racing

2002 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1992 – Al Unser, Jr. – Galles/Kraco

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Arie Luyendyk – Doug Shierson Racing

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

Oldsmobile Wins – 5

2001 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2000 – Juan Montoya – Chip Ganassi Racing

1999 – Kenny Brack – A.J. Foyt Racing

1998 – Eddie Cheever, Jr. – Team Cheever

1997 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

General Motors Poles – 20

Chevrolet Poles – 14

2025 – Robert Shwartzman – PREMA Racing

2024 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2015 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2014 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2013 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2012 – Ryan Briscoe – Team Penske

2002 – Bruno Junqueira – Chip Ganassi Racing

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Oldsmobile Poles – 5

2001 – Scott Sharp – Kelley Racing

2000 – Greg Ray – Team Menard

1999 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

1998 – Billy Boat – A.J. Foyt Racing

1997 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

Buick Poles – 1

1992 – Roberto Guerrero – King Motorsports

General Motors Podiums – 54

Chevrolet Podiums – 38

Chevrolet Driver Podiums – Emerson Fittipaldi (4), Helio Castroneves (3), Josef Newgarden (3), Pato O’Ward (3), Tony Kanaan (2), Arie Luyendyk (2), Rick Mears (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Will Power (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Michael Andretti (1), Ed Carpenter (1), Santino Ferrucci (1),Felipe Giaffone (1), Scott Goodyear (1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Charlie Kimball (1), David Malukas (1), Juan Montoya (1), Carlos Munoz (1), Bob Rahal (1), Paul Tracy (1), Al Unser (1)

Chevrolet Team Podiums – Team Penske (15), Arrow McLaren (3), A.J. Foyt Racing (2), Andretti Global (2), ECR (2), Galles Racing (2), KV Racing Technology (2), Patrick Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), Doug Shierson Racing (1), Granatelli Racing (1), Kraco Enterprises (1), Mo Nunn Racing (1), Newman Haas Racing (1), Team Green (1), Walker Racing (1)

Oldsmobile – 15

Oldsmobile Driver Podiums – Buddy Lazier (2), Jeff Ward (2), Michael Andretti (1), Billy Boat (1), Kenny Brack (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Eddie Cheever, Jr. (1), Gil de Ferran (1), Scott Goodyear (1), Steve Knapp (1), Arie Luyendyk (1), Juan Montoya (1), Eliseo Salazar (1)

Oldsmobile Team Podiums – A.J. Foyt (3), Hemelgarn Racing (2), Team Cheever (2), Team Penske (2), Treadway Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), ISM Racing (1), Team Green (1), Pagan Racing (1)

Buick – 1

Buick Driver Podiums – Al Unser (1)

Buick Team Podiums – Team Menard (1)

General Motors Laps Led – 3709

Chevrolet Laps Led – 2699

Chevrolet Driver Laps Led – Emerson Fittipaldi (348), Mario Andretti (193), Simon Pagenaud (169), Ed Carpenter (144), Will Power (140), Tony Kanaan (133), Michael Andretti (132), Rick Mears (119), Helio Castroneves (98), Pato O’Ward (96), Danny Sullivan (95), Marco Andretti (90), Scott Dixon (87), Conor Daly (82), Josef Newgarden (69), Rinus VeeKay (65), Scott McLaughlin (64), Al Unser Jr. (52), Felix Rosenqvist (47), Arie Luyendyk (37), Bob Rahal (36), Bruno Junqueira (32), Alexander Rossi (30), Al Unser (27), Juan Montoya (26), A.J. Allmendinger (23), Sting Ray Robb (23), Ryan Briscoe (15), Gil de Ferran (13), Santino Ferrucci (12), Felipe Giaffone (12), James Hinchcliffe (12), Carlos Munoz (12), Alex Barron (10), Charlie Kimball (10), Christian Rasmussen (9), Robert Shwartzman (8), Spencer Pigot (7), JR Hildebrand (6), Callum Ilott (6), Oliver Askew (4), Kevin Cogan (4), Sage Karam (4), Kyle Larson (4), Jack Harvey (3), Scott Sharp (3), Rubens Barrichello (2), David Malukas (2)

Chevrolet Team Laps Led – Team Penske (1019), Newman Haas Racing (325), ECR (306), Chip Ganassi Racing (179), Arrow McLaren (168), Patrick Racing (158), Andretti Global (140), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (85), A.J. Foyt Racing (56), Galles Racing (56), KV Racing Technology (43), Doug Shierson Racing (37), Kraco Enterprises (35), Mo Nunn Racing (35), Juncos Hollinger Racing (18), King Motorsports (15), Prema Racing (8), Blair Racing (7), Kelley Racing (4), Team Cheever (3)

Oldsmobile Laps Led – 996

Oldsmobile Driver Laps Led: Juan Montoya (167), Arie Luyendyk (129), Greg Ray (116), Kenny Brack (89), Tony Stewart (78), Eddie Cheever, Jr. (76), Helio Castroneves (52), Jeff Ward (52), Robby Gordon (50), John Paul, Jr. (39), Mark Dismore (29), Gil de Ferran (27), Buddy Lazier (27), Michael Andretti (16), Robbie Buhl (16), Billy Boat (13), Jimmy Vasser (5), Buzz Calkins (4), Sam Schmidt (4), Davey Hamilton (3), Scott Goodyear (2), Robbie McGehee (2)

Oldsmobile Team Laps Led : Team Menard (207), Chip Ganassi Racing (185), Treadway Racing (137), Team Cheever (125), A.J. Foyt Racing (124), Team Penske (79), Team Pelfrey (39), Kelley Racing (29), Hemelgarn Racing (27), Genoa Racing (18), Team Green (16), Bradley Racing (4), Nienhouse Motorsports (3), Pagan Racing (3)

Buick Laps Led – 14

Buick Driver Laps Led: Jim Crawford (8), Al Unser (4), Scott Brayton (1), Stephane Gregoire (1)

Buick Team Laps Led: King Motorsports (8), Team Menard (4), Brayton Engineering (1), Formula Project (1)

Manufacturer History at the Indianapolis 500

Wins (with competition)

27 – Offenhauser (1976, 1975, 1974, 1973, 1972, 1968, 1964, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1955, 1954, 1953, 1952, 1951, 1950, 1949, 1948, 1947, 1941, 1937, 1935)

18 – General Motors

13 – Chevrolet (2024, 2023, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2002, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988)

12 – Miller (1938, 1936, 1934, 1933, 1932, 1931, 1930, 1929, 1928, 1926, 1923, 1922)

10 – Honda (2025, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2005, 2004)

10 – Cosworth (1987, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1982, 1981, 1980, 1979, 1978)

8 – Ford (1996, 1995, 1971, 1970, 1969, 1967, 1965)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

3 – Duesenberg (1927, 1925, 1924

3 – Peugeot (1919, 1918, 1913)

2 – Mercedes (1994, 1915

2 – Maserati (1940, 1939)

2 – Frontenac (1921, 1920)

1 – Toyota (2003)

1 – Foyt (1977

1 – Sparks (1946)

1 – Delage (1914)

1 – National (1912)

1 – Marmon (1911)

Earned Poles (with competition)

23 – General Motors

18 – Offenhauser (1976, 1973, 1972, 1971, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1955, 1954, 1953, 1950, 1946, 1937)

14 – Miller (1938, 1935, 1934, 1933, 1932, 1930, 1929, 1928, 1927, 1926, 1925, 1924, 1923, 1922)

14 – Chevrolet (2025, 2024, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2002, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

9 – Cosworth (1986, 1984, 1983, 1982, 1981, 1980, 1979, 1978, 1977)

8 – Honda (2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2016, 2005, 2004)

7 – Ford (1993, 1970, 1969, 1967, 1966, 1965, 1964)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

4 – Buick (1996, 1995, 1992, 1985)

3 – Ballot (1921, 1920, 1919)

2 – Foyt (1975, 1974)

2 – Novi (1951, 1949)

2 – Winfield (1948, 1940)

2 – Maserati (1947, 1941)

2 – Sparks (1939, 1936)

2 – Wisconsin (1912, 1911)

1 – Toyota (2003)

1 – Mercedes (1994)

1 – Pratt & Whitney (1968)

1 – Cummins (1952)

1 – Studebaker (1931)

1 – Peugeot (1916)

1 – Stutz (1915)

1 – Sunbeam (1914)

1 – Mercer (1913)