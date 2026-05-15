Meyer Shank Racing Indianapolis 500 Practice Report: Day 3

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 14, 2026) – Day three of Indianapolis 500 practice concluded on Thursday which was the final day of testing before engines are boosted for “Fast Friday.” Clear conditions set the stage for a perfect day to begin running qualifying simulations. All three Meyer Shank Racing Honda machines used the afternoon hours for single-car running and setting a four lap average ahead of Saturday’s PPG Armed Forces Qualifying.

Qualifying will see a new format this year with Saturday locking in positions 16-33 while positions 1-15 will move on to Sunday. The second day of qualifying will see a shootout amongst the Top 12 fastest cars which will go for pole. While the top nine cars from Saturday will be locked into the Top 12, positions 10-15 will qualify with the top three quickest cars advancing into the Top 12 session.

Felix Rosenqvist – No. 60 SiriusXM Honda

Day 2 Position: 4th

Top Speed: 226.626 mph

Now Tow Rank: 30th

No Tow Speed: 220.237 mph

Laps Completed: 43

Felix Rosenqvist: “Finished day three here, we were in race trim all day, and we didn’t do many qualifying runs. Kind of limited running today. I had a decent traffic run in the morning, and then we were just kind of doing stuff on our own. The SiriusXM wagon seems to pull pretty well, and we are ready for “Fast Friday” tomorrow, one of our favorite points of the month.”

Marcus Armstrong – No. 66 Acura Honda

Day 2 Position: 3rd

Top Speed: 226.841 mph

Now Tow Rank: 22nd

No Tow Speed: 221.866 mph

Laps Completed: 51

Marcus Armstrong: “it’s certainly tricky to know exactly where everyone is. There have been a couple of cars that look quite strong for sure, but we don’t really know. And quite frankly we haven’t really felt our qualifying car since the open test last month, so we’re just coming to grips with it again. So far so good, tomorrow will be more telling of where everyone is at once the engines are turned up.”

Helio Castroneves – No. 06 Cleveland-Cliffs Honda

Day 2 Position: 2nd

Top Speed: 226.977 mph

Now Tow Rank: 25th

No Tow Speed: 221.469

Laps Completed: 38

Helio Castroneves: “It was a good day for MSR and the 06 Cliffs machine. We definitely did some more runs, and we did one more qualifying run at the end of the day there which was good to get in. Tomorrow we are going to put in more boost, 100 horsepower more, and fast speeds. Let’s go!”