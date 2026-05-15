  • May 15, 2026
  1. Home
  2. Indianapolis Motor Speedway PR
  3. Academy Award-Winning Actor…

Academy Award-Winning Actor Brendan Fraser Named Indy 500 Honorary Starter

Academy Award-Winning Actor Brendan FraserNamed Indy 500 Honorary Starter Will Star in Upcoming Motion Picture ‘Pressure’ From Focus Features in Theaters May 29 INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 15, 2026) – Brendan Fraser, star of the highly anticipated upcoming film “Pressure,” will serve as honorary starter for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, waving…...

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.