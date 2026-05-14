Pato O’Ward Fastest In Day 3 Indy 500 Practice, Takuma Sato Fastest No-Tow Speed

Pato O’Ward glances at the timing monitor during Day 3 of Indianapolis 500 Practice– INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Pato O’Ward turned the fastest lap of the day in Thursday’s third day of Indianapolis 500 in the most ideal time of the day when weather conditions were nearly perfect. As I mentioned in the halfway…...



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