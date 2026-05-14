Meyer Shank Racing Indianapolis 500 Practice Report: Day 2

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 13, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) completed the second day of practice for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Cooler temperatures on Wednesday saw a high of just 60 degrees and overcast skies for the majority of the day. Wind also through an additional factor into the day of testing.

All three Meyer Shank Racing drivers ran a combined 232 laps and continued to check boxes off the lengthy list of preparations for this weekend’s qualifying for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. As the team gets closer Fast Friday, MSR will begin honing in on qualifying trim.

Felix Rosenqvist – No. 60 SiriusXM Honda

Day 2 Position: 12th

Top Speed: 225.164 mph

Now Tow Rank: –

No Tow Speed: –

Laps Completed: 91

Felix Rosenqvist: “I feel pretty good, we fixed the balance quite a lot. We weren’t super happy with it before the break today. It feels like we are in a good spot, running well in the pack. It wasn’t really a big pack, so it was hard to tell, but I think we ended the day pretty happy.”

Marcus Armstrong – No. 66 Acura Honda

Day 2 Position: 11th

Top Speed: 225.271 mph

Now Tow Rank: 17th

No Tow Speed: 218.109 mph

Laps Completed: 72

Marcus Armstrong: “It’s been a productive day in the office. I feel like we are making good roots. We’re just sort of experimenting. Ultimately we brought out a good car yesterday, so it’s fine tuning from here on out.”

Helio Castroneves – No. 06 Cleveland-Cliffs Honda

Day 2 Position: 23rd

Top Speed: 224.163 mph

Now Tow Rank: 24th

No Tow Speed: 216.806 mph

Laps Completed: 69

Helio Castroneves: “We had a good day today and in the morning we were a little bit scared with an electrical issue, I don’t know exactly what it was, but we were able to fix it. We went back out right away and we were able to do a few long runs, which was great. The car felt strong and consistent, which is most important for me here at the Indy 500. Now we go back again to the drawing board and make sure we understand the changes that we made today so that we are ready for qualifying.”