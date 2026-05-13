Lear Celebrates 10 Years as Presenting Sponsor

LEAR CORPORATION CELEBRATES 10 YEARS AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF

THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

Automotive Technology Leader Continues to Power Event’s Growth and Impact

DETROIT, Mich. (May 13, 2026) – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear marks a milestone in 2026 as Lear Corporation celebrates 10 years as the event’s presenting sponsor, a partnership that has helped fuel the Grand Prix’s growth and strengthen its connection to the city it calls home.

Lear, a global automotive technology leader headquartered in Southfield, Mich., first became the presenting sponsor of the Detroit Grand Prix in 2017 and has remained a cornerstone partner through the event’s continued evolution, including its return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit in 2023. With more than a century of automotive manufacturing heritage dating back to its founding in Detroit in 1917, Lear today works with every major automaker in the world through its innovative Seating and E Systems technologies.

“Lear’s decade long partnership and unwavering support of the Detroit Grand Prix as presenting sponsor has helped drive our event forward and shine an international spotlight on the Motor City,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, which returns to the Streets of the Motor City, May 29-31. “We are proud to work together with Lear to welcome fans from around the world to the Grand Prix every summer, highlighting a city that continues to lead through innovation, resilience and its deep automotive heritage. As we gear up for this year’s Grand Prix in just a couple of weeks, we are excited to celebrate this special milestone with Lear – a partner that shares our belief in Detroit’s momentum and future.”

Over the last decade, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear has grown into one of North America’s premier motorsports festivals, combining world class competition with a strong focus on community engagement, sustainability and economic impact across Southeast Michigan. The event has delivered record attendance, increased national television viewership and unprecedented corporate participation since its return to Downtown Detroit.

“Marking 10 years as the presenting sponsor of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix reflects Lear’s deep commitment to the community where we live and work,” said Ray Scott, Lear’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This milestone is about more than racing, it’s about giving back to Detroit and creating lasting impact across the region. We’re proud to partner with the Grand Prix and Chevrolet to support a world-class event that brings people together and showcases the very best of our city on a global stage.”

In addition to serving as presenting sponsor of the Detroit Grand Prix, Lear Corporation is also the official sponsor of the Detroit Grand Prix Association (DGPA), the event’s official volunteer organization that has been an integral part of the event’s success for more than four decades. With Lear’s support, the DGPA helps empower hundreds of dedicated volunteers, who serve as ambassadors for both the Grand Prix and the city of Detroit – a proud tradition that has become a hallmark of Grand Prix weekend. Founded in 1983, the DGPA has earned national recognition as one of the most respected volunteer groups in all of sports. Still seeking a couple hundred more volunteers for this summer’s Grand Prix, DGPA is keeping registration open for the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. Applications and volunteer department details can be found online at DetroitGP.com/Volunteer.

The 36th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 29-31, 2026. With exciting viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749). For more information on the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com.

ABOUT THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. The event will return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit, May 29-31, 2026. The 2026 Grand Prix will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the rising stars of racing competing in INDY NXT by Firestone. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp, www.x.com/detroitgp, and www.instagram.com/detroitgp