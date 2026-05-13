Conor Daly On Top Of Speed Chart After Second Day of Indianapolis 500 Qualifications

Conor Daly’s speed machine in Indianapolis 500 Practice — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The conclusion of Wednesday’s six-hour Indianapolis 500 practice featured cooler and windy conditions as teams ran a mix of full-pack race preparation and qualification simulations. By the end of the day at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, Conor Daly remained on…...



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