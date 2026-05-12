Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice Report – Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis 500



Speedway, IN – April 28-29, 2026

Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Shell Fuel Rewards Chevrolet

Rank – 4th

Speed – 225.121 mph

Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Pennzoil Chevrolet

Rank- 8th

Speed – 221.401 mph

David Malukas, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet

Rank – 10th

Speed – 223.845 mph

TEAM PENSKE 60: Team Penske won its first Indianapolis 500 in 1972 when Mark Donohue led the final 13 laps after teammate Gary Bettenhausen suffered an ignition issue after leading 138 laps. The average speed of the race (162.962 mph) stood as the race record until eclipsed by Rick Mears in his 1984 Indianapolis 500 victory. The race was also notable for being the first time “Back Home Again in Indiana” was performed by Jim Nabors who performed it nearly every year through 2014.



THEY SAID IT: “Pretty straightforward start to Indy 500 prep. We turned a lot of laps in the Shell Fuel Rewards Chevy and were able to get through quite a bit of our list for the day. The weather is going to be all over the map so we’ll have to be ready for anything, but that is what Indy is all about.”

– Josef Newgarden