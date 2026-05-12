TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR – Indianapolis 500 Practice Day #1 Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbrdige

2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

Speedway, Indiana

Practice Day (Tuesday) Report

May 12, 2026

Indianapolis (May 12, 2026) – The pace that Dreyer & Reinbold Racing displayed at the Indianapolis 500 open test two weeks ago continued when the first official practice day for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge came to a close after six hours of sun and 1996 laps completed by the 33 entries. The fastest overall Chevrolet-powered driver of the day was Conor Daly in the No. 23 DRR KINGSPAN Chevrolet at 225.838mph, the third-best lap of the day. His teammate, Jack Harvey, in the No. 24 DRR INVST Chevrolet, took home Team Chevy honors on the non-tow timesheet at 220.853mph, also the third best of the day.

Josef Newgarden, in the No. 2 Shell Fuel Rewards Team Penske Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet and David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet joined Daly as one of the ten quickest drivers of the day.

Nolan Siegel in the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Sting Ray Robb in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger – Goodheart Chevrolet, Caio Collet in the No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet, and Christian Rasmussen in the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet joined Harvey as one of the ten quickest drivers on the non-tow timesheet.

Alexander Rossi in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet was the busiest driver of the day, completing 116 lap of the 2.5-mile Brickyard oval.

Daly was also the quickest driver in the speed trap at the start finish line, crossing the yard of bricks at 238.736mph. Rossi, Newgarden and Pato O’Ward, in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, joined Daly in the Top 5

Indianapolis 500 Practice Day #1 Timesheet

Indianapolis 500 Practice Day #1 No-Tow Timesheet

What They’re Saying – Indianapolis 500 Practice Day #1 – Top Ten

Conor Daly, No. 23 DRR KINGSPAN Chevrolet:

“We kind of got through our plan of running through three sets of tires. I mean, that’s kind of what you’re limited to per day if we have good weather, so that’s why it kind of gets a little quiet, I would say, from time to time.

“But, yeah, our car is fast. It just feels really good. So just kind of driving around and working through a few small things and, yeah, just tuning to kind of what I want and evaluating a few other things.

“But, yeah, just a good day one. Obviously the test was good too, but this whole process is you can get swept up in it. You can get behind, and you can get a little messy.

“Like, the wind got super gusty towards the end of the day. One set of tires, all of a sudden I think I’m going to crash. I’m sliding around. But we quartered the left rear, so I was, like, okay, we figured that problem out. Then we put another set of tires on. All problems are solved.

“You don’t want to fall behind in kind of overreacting to things. I think that’s just kind of what our job is just go through things one step at a time, and it feels good so far.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Shell Fuel Rewards Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Pretty straightforward start to Indy 500 prep. We turned a lot of laps in the Shell Fuel Rewards Chevy and were able to get through quite a bit of our list for the day. The weather is going to be all over the map so we’ll have to be ready for anything, but that is what Indy is all about.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet:

“First, great to be back for the “Month of May.” Didn’t do as many laps as I probably wanted. We had a couple little issues, but every time we ran the car it was on track it was super quick. Great to be back in the Yellow Submarine with Pennzoil. Chevy is feeling great.”

David Malukas, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet:

“I’m in the USA, driving my Chevrolet. It’s incredible. So far, its’s been so good. Car in clear air very quick. Car in traffic, even faster. So far, it’s the best start we can ask for the “Month of May.” Hopefully we keep this momentum going for the rest of the week going into qualifying.”

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Conor Daly

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Kyle, thanks for coming up. Appreciate it.

Conor Daly also joins us in the No. 23 DRR Kingspan Chevrolet for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. Conor is going after his 13th Indy 500 start, best finish of 6th a couple of years ago in 2022. Third quick today of the 89 laps that you turned.

Good work today. Your thoughts?

CONOR DALY: Yeah, no, we kind of got through our plan of running through three sets of tires. I mean, that’s kind of what you’re limited to per day if we have good weather, so that’s why it kind of gets a little quiet, I would say, from time to time.

But, yeah, our car is fast. It just feels really good. So just kind of driving around and working through a few small things and, yeah, just tuning to kind of what I want and evaluating a few other things.

But, yeah, just a good day one. Obviously the test was good too, but this whole process is you can get swept up in it. You can get behind, and you can get a little messy.

Like, the wind got super gusty towards the end of the day. One set of tires, all of a sudden I think I’m going to crash. I’m sliding around. But we quartered the left rear, so I was, like, okay, we figured that problem out. Then we put another set of tires on. All problems are solved.

You don’t want to fall behind in kind of overreacting to things. I think that’s just kind of what our job is just go through things one step at a time, and it feels good so far.

THE MODERATOR: Carryover from the open test. Good start to the month. Go ahead with questions.

Q. How much are you prioritizing pack running up until Friday? You even posted on Instagram you’re waiting for a pack to go out. Because a lot of guys were doing single car runs today, so how much are you prioritizing pack running over qaul sims on Tuesday?

CONOR DALY: Even Alex Rossi sent an angry group text saying, Why is everyone not going out? A lot of us were trying to figure out what’s going on.

Yeah, I mean, we’re going to prioritize more single car running probably Thursday once we get closer to Fast Friday. Honestly, I have a really good teammate in Jack Harvey, who did a lot of single car running already, so we can use a lot of that information as well. Then I’ve been doing a lot of race running just to help the team on that side also.

So, yeah, it’s just kind of that’s teamwork I guess, and I’m very confident in what Jack has done with his trim steps so far to where I’m very happy with the mechanical balance of the car right now to where just trim it right now, and we’ll see what happens.

But, yeah, I think the pack running and where I think I want to work on things as a driver is, like, lap 26 to 32 on tires, which you hope to really not get to, like, 32, but that’s kind of where I really want to focus in on kind of keeping our balance consistent.

But, yeah, it’s been good so far.

THE MODERATOR: Is it worth ignoring the angry text from Rossi, or do you just —

CONOR DALY: Man, we were all just jacked up and ready to go, and there was no one out there. So I didn’t know what was going on. We were excited.

THE MODERATOR: You can’t ignore it, all right.

Q. Conor, you and Christian turned the second highest number of laps today at 89. How much of the program did you actually get through today, or were there still things left on the checklist by the end of the day?

CONOR DALY: Yeah, man, I spent most of the day around those ECR cars and kind of dicing it up with a lot of them. I guess I didn’t expect to be tied for running a lot of laps like that or close to running the most laps, but I mean, we got to the end of each set of tires that we had.

So, yeah, I think we definitely know what we want to do for tomorrow. We identified a couple of things that we want to re-evaluate tomorrow. Then, yeah, we can kind of get into some of the aero elements as well and try to figure out how we can get the car to run a little bit faster in race pace, but also still with grip.

There’s a lot of things we still have on our list.

Q. You also drove for Dreyer & Reinbold a couple of years ago in the 500. Your confidence level today appears to be very high from what you’ve told us. How is it compared to the first day two years ago in practice? What do you notice the similarities are even though we have the hybrid now in the back of it?

CONOR DALY: Yeah, I mean, I think these guys have come a completely full step forward from where I was in ’24. We still had a really good race car in ’24. The car is fast, and that’s some of the hardest things to get out of the car is just raw speed.

It just feels good. We’re able to kind of do a lot with it. We can start deep in the pack and kind of mess around with some good cars and do some overtaking. But, yeah, I’m so impressed with what they do, honestly.

The fact that if you can stay focused during the offseason and use all those months to dial in your package here to be as fast as we’ve been in the first three days in this car, I mean, I think it’s a great sign for anyone who wants to show up to try to compete at this race if you’re full-time or not.

Q. It’s been a few weeks since they announced the alliance with Juncos. I’m curious, how has that gone from your end? Has it been comfortable or not?

CONOR DALY: I know those guys really well, so it doesn’t bother me. I think what we have is kind of like it’s so new that we’re not really sure how to use it yet I think. So today we’re trying to communicate with them. Hey, guys, do you want to run together as a group, and that stuff kind of helps.

Yeah, like I said kind of earlier, it’s like they’re our best friends. There’s not a ton of information sharing yet and equipment sharing and stuff like that, but definitely the relationship is a good one.

Obviously Brad Hollinger and I still talk every week. He’s a great guy, and I know a lot of the people there very well and have a lot of respect for them. Yeah, it just kind of works well for the business side for sure.

Q. Do you have to balance at all the excitement of being in a car versus the disappointment that you’re not in it for the full season?

CONOR DALY: Yeah, it sucks. Man, there’s no way around it. I really feel like I’m driving well at this point in my life and really enjoying my time out there.

But, yeah, all I can control is what I can control, right? What we’ve got is these next two weeks in front of us, and the car is really fast.

If you win the Indy 500, life is good. So doesn’t matter what happens after that because we’ll have a bunch of milk, and that’s really the best part. So we’ll see what happens.

Q. You mentioned kind of carrying this over from the open test. What is the importance to you of being able to stack these days considering the fact that you’re on a team that’s not out there every week, and you are not out there every week too?

CONOR DALY: Yeah, I mean, I think just all of the time we get on track helps us just continue to get loose. Like get everyone in the swing of things. I hope things get hectic at some point, right, because it’s going to be a thrash at some point in the day, at some point in these next two weeks.

It’s just good to get everyone rolling again. When we get to do hot stops over the next two days, that’s something that we’re going to prioritize highly, right? Get all the pit crew, get everyone out there just hustling and slinging wheel guns around. That’s going to be one of the more important elements for sure.

Q. To take it a step further, how important is it or how much does it validate what you guys did in the test to be able to replicate that immediately in opening day?

CONOR DALY: Yeah, I mean, not everyone is hiding everything at the open test, but everyone has their speedway cars now. So it’s hard to argue that everyone is holding anything back now.

So you kind of want to get going. Now you’re really focused on dialing things in. It felt good, and I think there’s a lot of cars out there that also look good, but you know, every day is going to be a different group of people you’re going to be around, and you’re going to discover where some cars are better than you and where you’re better than others.

The wind is really making things interesting, which it seems like over the last couple of years that’s changed the race a lot, so that’s cool. I think I like the fact that the car is a completely different car from one and two to three and four. I think that creates a really interesting equation for us as drivers when we’re out there.

Q. Also, the rarity — you’ve been around this place a long time, but the rarity of having a completely clean, uninterrupted opening day in. In 2023 it was a complete washout. Ever since 2021, 2022 it’s either started late or ended early because of weather, but today was about as good a day as you could ever have. How rare is that?

CONOR DALY: Yeah, and we got sort of two days worth of good running at the open test too, so it’s just great. It’s also great for the fans. A lot of amazing people out here today, and super thankful that they all came out for opening day. It’s good to see so many people in the paddock and around in the grandstands.

That’s what makes the Indy 500 so great too, right, is beautiful, sunny, spring/summer weather. I would like a few more of these days basically the next two weeks. We’ll order those up, Dave. Come on.

THE MODERATOR: I’ll see what I can do. No pressure.

Q. You’re obviously fast in the test, fast here again. What is the process in terms of not, like, making too many changes in terms of trying to improve yourself and kind of basically staying as you are and keeping the car as quick as it is?

CONOR DALY: Yeah, I mean, it’s tough, because we kind of look at each other right now in the timing stand, and I’m, like, hey, give me something more, give me something else, even though I’m not really complaining too much about the car, but I always want more.

There are so many things we can change on this car too, that you might discover something all of a sudden by, you know, throwing a bit of a new idea at it. I think that’s what we’re going to think about a lot over these next couple of days is what else can we really do to maybe just put this package a little bit better together and just find speed. Just find raw speed and more comfort as we get late in tires.

THE MODERATOR: Thanks for coming up. Good start to the month. Appreciate it

Chevrolet History at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

General Motors Wins – 18

Chevrolet Wins – 13

2024 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2023 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2015 – Juan Montoya – Team Penske

2013 – Tony Kanaan – KV Racing Technology-SH Racing

2002 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1992 – Al Unser, Jr. – Galles/Kraco

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Arie Luyendyk – Doug Shierson Racing

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

Oldsmobile Wins – 5

2001 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2000 – Juan Montoya – Chip Ganassi Racing

1999 – Kenny Brack – A.J. Foyt Racing

1998 – Eddie Cheever, Jr. – Team Cheever

1997 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

General Motors Poles – 20

Chevrolet Poles – 14

2025 – Robert Shwartzman – PREMA Racing

2024 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2015 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2014 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2013 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2012 – Ryan Briscoe – Team Penske

2002 – Bruno Junqueira – Chip Ganassi Racing

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Oldsmobile Poles – 5

2001 – Scott Sharp – Kelley Racing

2000 – Greg Ray – Team Menard

1999 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

1998 – Billy Boat – A.J. Foyt Racing

1997 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

Buick Poles – 1

1992 – Roberto Guerrero – King Motorsports

General Motors Podiums – 54

Chevrolet Podiums – 38

Chevrolet Driver Podiums – Emerson Fittipaldi (4), Helio Castroneves (3), Josef Newgarden (3), Pato O’Ward (3), Tony Kanaan (2), Arie Luyendyk (2), Rick Mears (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Will Power (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Michael Andretti (1), Ed Carpenter (1), Santino Ferrucci (1),Felipe Giaffone (1), Scott Goodyear (1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Charlie Kimball (1), David Malukas (1), Juan Montoya (1), Carlos Munoz (1), Bob Rahal (1), Paul Tracy (1), Al Unser (1)

Chevrolet Team Podiums – Team Penske (15), Arrow McLaren (3), A.J. Foyt Racing (2), Andretti Global (2), ECR (2), Galles Racing (2), KV Racing Technology (2), Patrick Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), Doug Shierson Racing (1), Granatelli Racing (1), Kraco Enterprises (1), Mo Nunn Racing (1), Newman Haas Racing (1), Team Green (1), Walker Racing (1)

Oldsmobile – 15

Oldsmobile Driver Podiums – Buddy Lazier (2), Jeff Ward (2), Michael Andretti (1), Billy Boat (1), Kenny Brack (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Eddie Cheever, Jr. (1), Gil de Ferran (1), Scott Goodyear (1), Steve Knapp (1), Arie Luyendyk (1), Juan Montoya (1), Eliseo Salazar (1)

Oldsmobile Team Podiums – A.J. Foyt (3), Hemelgarn Racing (2), Team Cheever (2), Team Penske (2), Treadway Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), ISM Racing (1), Team Green (1), Pagan Racing (1)

Buick – 1

Buick Driver Podiums – Al Unser (1)

Buick Team Podiums – Team Menard (1)

General Motors Laps Led – 3709

Chevrolet Laps Led – 2699

Chevrolet Driver Laps Led – Emerson Fittipaldi (348), Mario Andretti (193), Simon Pagenaud (169), Ed Carpenter (144), Will Power (140), Tony Kanaan (133), Michael Andretti (132), Rick Mears (119), Helio Castroneves (98), Pato O’Ward (96), Danny Sullivan (95), Marco Andretti (90), Scott Dixon (87), Conor Daly (82), Josef Newgarden (69), Rinus VeeKay (65), Scott McLaughlin (64), Al Unser Jr. (52), Felix Rosenqvist (47), Arie Luyendyk (37), Bob Rahal (36), Bruno Junqueira (32), Alexander Rossi (30), Al Unser (27), Juan Montoya (26), A.J. Allmendinger (23), Sting Ray Robb (23), Ryan Briscoe (15), Gil de Ferran (13), Santino Ferrucci (12), Felipe Giaffone (12), James Hinchcliffe (12), Carlos Munoz (12), Alex Barron (10), Charlie Kimball (10), Christian Rasmussen (9), Robert Shwartzman (8), Spencer Pigot (7), JR Hildebrand (6), Callum Ilott (6), Oliver Askew (4), Kevin Cogan (4), Sage Karam (4), Kyle Larson (4), Jack Harvey (3), Scott Sharp (3), Rubens Barrichello (2), David Malukas (2)

Chevrolet Team Laps Led – Team Penske (1019), Newman Haas Racing (325), ECR (306), Chip Ganassi Racing (179), Arrow McLaren (168), Patrick Racing (158), Andretti Global (140), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (85), A.J. Foyt Racing (56), Galles Racing (56), KV Racing Technology (43), Doug Shierson Racing (37), Kraco Enterprises (35), Mo Nunn Racing (35), Juncos Hollinger Racing (18), King Motorsports (15), Prema Racing (8), Blair Racing (7), Kelley Racing (4), Team Cheever (3)

Oldsmobile Laps Led – 996

Oldsmobile Driver Laps Led: Juan Montoya (167), Arie Luyendyk (129), Greg Ray (116), Kenny Brack (89), Tony Stewart (78), Eddie Cheever, Jr. (76), Helio Castroneves (52), Jeff Ward (52), Robby Gordon (50), John Paul, Jr. (39), Mark Dismore (29), Gil de Ferran (27), Buddy Lazier (27), Michael Andretti (16), Robbie Buhl (16), Billy Boat (13), Jimmy Vasser (5), Buzz Calkins (4), Sam Schmidt (4), Davey Hamilton (3), Scott Goodyear (2), Robbie McGehee (2)

Oldsmobile Team Laps Led : Team Menard (207), Chip Ganassi Racing (185), Treadway Racing (137), Team Cheever (125), A.J. Foyt Racing (124), Team Penske (79), Team Pelfrey (39), Kelley Racing (29), Hemelgarn Racing (27), Genoa Racing (18), Team Green (16), Bradley Racing (4), Nienhouse Motorsports (3), Pagan Racing (3)

Buick Laps Led – 14

Buick Driver Laps Led: Jim Crawford (8), Al Unser (4), Scott Brayton (1), Stephane Gregoire (1)

Buick Team Laps Led: King Motorsports (8), Team Menard (4), Brayton Engineering (1), Formula Project (1)

Manufacturer History at the Indianapolis 500

Wins (with competition)

27 – Offenhauser (1976, 1975, 1974, 1973, 1972, 1968, 1964, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1955, 1954, 1953, 1952, 1951, 1950, 1949, 1948, 1947, 1941, 1937, 1935)

18 – General Motors

13 – Chevrolet (2024, 2023, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2002, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988)

12 – Miller (1938, 1936, 1934, 1933, 1932, 1931, 1930, 1929, 1928, 1926, 1923, 1922)

10 – Honda (2025, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2005, 2004)

10 – Cosworth (1987, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1982, 1981, 1980, 1979, 1978)

8 – Ford (1996, 1995, 1971, 1970, 1969, 1967, 1965)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

3 – Duesenberg (1927, 1925, 1924

3 – Peugeot (1919, 1918, 1913)

2 – Mercedes (1994, 1915

2 – Maserati (1940, 1939)

2 – Frontenac (1921, 1920)

1 – Toyota (2003)

1 – Foyt (1977

1 – Sparks (1946)

1 – Delage (1914)

1 – National (1912)

1 – Marmon (1911)

Earned Poles (with competition)

23 – General Motors

18 – Offenhauser (1976, 1973, 1972, 1971, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1955, 1954, 1953, 1950, 1946, 1937)

14 – Miller (1938, 1935, 1934, 1933, 1932, 1930, 1929, 1928, 1927, 1926, 1925, 1924, 1923, 1922)

14 – Chevrolet (2025, 2024, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2002, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

9 – Cosworth (1986, 1984, 1983, 1982, 1981, 1980, 1979, 1978, 1977)

8 – Honda (2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2016, 2005, 2004)

7 – Ford (1993, 1970, 1969, 1967, 1966, 1965, 1964)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

4 – Buick (1996, 1995, 1992, 1985)

3 – Ballot (1921, 1920, 1919)

2 – Foyt (1975, 1974)

2 – Novi (1951, 1949)

2 – Winfield (1948, 1940)

2 – Maserati (1947, 1941)

2 – Sparks (1939, 1936)

2 – Wisconsin (1912, 1911)

1 – Toyota (2003)

1 – Mercedes (1994)

1 – Pratt & Whitney (1968)

1 – Cummins (1952)

1 – Studebaker (1931)

1 – Peugeot (1916)

1 – Stutz (1915)

1 – Sunbeam (1914)

1 – Mercer (1913)