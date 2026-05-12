Meyer Shank Racing Indianapolis 500 Practice Report: Day 1

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 12, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) officially kicked off preparations for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. MSR returns with three familiar faces – Felix Rosenqvist in the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda, Marcus Armstrong in the No. 66 Acura Honda and Helio Castroneves in the No. 06 Cleveland-Cliffs Honda.

This is the third consecutive Indianapolis 500 that Meyer Shank Racing has run three cars in the famed event. Last year’s edition of the race saw Rosenqvist finish a respectable fourth while Castroneves notched a top ten finish. Armstrong finished 18th after a whirlwind qualifying effort following a practice incident that sidelined him for Day 1 of qualifying. The New Zealander moved through last chance qualifiers, starting 30th. This year will see Castroneves continue his “Drive for 5” in an effort to make history and become the first driver to win five Indianapolis 500s.

Felix Rosenqvist – No. 60 SiriusXM Honda

Day 1 Position: 22nd

Top Speed: 222.608 mph

Now Tow Rank: 11th

No Tow Speed: 219.757 mph

Laps Completed: 84

Felix Rosenqvist: “To be honest, the car didn’t feel amazing, but I feel like a lot of people felt the same. The track was pretty green or slippery, so I think honestly we are looking pretty good. We feel pretty racey from the back, but not particularly comfortable, but my suspicion is that everyone is kind of feeling the same thing.”

Marcus Armstrong – No. 66 Acura Honda

Day 1 Position: 2nd

Top Speed: 225.895 mph

Now Tow Rank: 18th

No Tow Speed: 219.281 mph

Laps Completed: 46

Marcus Armstrong: “It was a decent day in the office for us. It felt really nice to be back in Indy and in action. We were fast straight out of the box and the car felt very strong. We have four more days of testing and we are ready to rock and roll.”

Helio Castroneves – No. 06 Cleveland-Cliffs Honda

Day 1 Position: 15th

Top Speed: 223.332 mph

Now Tow Rank: 33

No Tow Speed: 216.898 mph

Laps Completed: 55

Helio Castroneves: “Good day today, we have to save a little bit of miles, which is ok as we did run this morning. We were able to run longer in the afternoon which is good, for me there are a bunch of things that I need to get used to again like with the hybrid system. Definitely looking forward to tomorrow and some longer runs.”