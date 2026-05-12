Alexander Rossi storms off pit lane after the “Local Yellow” in Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS — A controversy regarding the “local yellow” instead of a full course caution that left Alexander Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet vulnerable on the front straight of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Saturday’s Sonsio…...
INDYCAR Changes Full Course Caution Policy After Sonsio GP Controversy
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 12, 2026
- 4 minutes read
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