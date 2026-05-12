DETROIT GRAND PRIX ELEVATES ROOFTOP FAN EXPERIENCE FOR 2026

Reserved Grandstand Tickets Include Access to Four Rooftop Decks Featuring Premium Views, Live Entertainment and Interactive Activations

DETROIT, Mich. (May 12, 2026) – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is literally elevating the fan experience for the May 29-31 race weekend by introducing a new slate of rooftop activations designed to deliver unrivaled experiences and entertainment during the annual three-day motorsports festival in Downtown Detroit.

In addition to reserved seating in one of six grandstands positioned around the 1.7‑mile downtown street circuit, every reserved Grandstand ticket at the Grand Prix will now include access to the four rooftop viewing decks atop Center Garage, Franklin Street Garage, Port Atwater Garage and River East Garage – with each deck overlooking the racing circuit providing their own experience and options in 2026. With single-day tickets starting at just $50, fans can also purchase rooftop viewing tickets directly at www.DetroitGP.com with each ticket providing access to all four rooftop deck locations. Offering stunning views of the Detroit skyline and a thrilling, bird’s‑eye perspective of the on‑track action, including the signature double‑sided Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Pit Lane, all four rooftops decks will be open on Friday, May 29 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Since the Grand Prix returned to the Streets of Downtown Detroit, we have offered great vantage points across the racing circuit, and we’re excited that these four unique rooftop viewing decks will offer a completely different level of fan engagement this year,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “This is about giving fans more options, more variety and more ways to experience race weekend. Whether it’s music, food, interactive activities or simply a new perspective on viewing the racing action on the track, these rooftop activations will change how our fans experience the Detroit Grand Prix.”

Center Garage will serve as one of the Grand Prix’s most energetic rooftop hubs, pairing prime views of the downtown street circuit with a festival-style atmosphere overlooking the downtown circuit. While enjoying the turbocharged action on track, fans can cool off in the shade in an expansive Craft Beer tent featuring Metro Detroit Local Eats, where favorites like Gold N Oven, Maison Wurst, Gridiron Taco and BBQ Daddy will serve curated “Fuel Packs” for $18 each, featuring a full entrée, a sweet treat and a drink, representing different cuisines. Live entertainment will run throughout the weekend, featuring Detroit cover band Ask Mary, known for its high‑energy performances and crowd‑favorite mix of rock and pop, performing Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Elektrik Dream, a dynamic, multi‑vocalist party band known for its immersive stage production with synchronized lighting and multimedia elements, will perform Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Franklin Garage rooftop will crank up the energy with iconic local radio stations WCSX and WRIF driving a hard-rockin’ experience from high above on Saturday and Sunday of race weekend. Detroit’s Classic Rock 94.7 FM will provide the rooftop sound track on Saturday with 101.1 FM WRIF taking the controls to rock the roof on Sunday. With the signature Motor City sound and free tailgating games creating a party experience for fans, the Franklin Garage rooftop deck – positioned across from the unique Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan dual Pit Lane – will pair prime views of the on‑track drama below with hard-driving energy and excitement above.

The Port Atwater Garage rooftop will help convert curiosity into action with a hands-on, science-forward experience with interactive programming from the Michigan Science Center. With sweeping views of the Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit as the backdrop, fans can race and program gyroscopic Sphero robots through basic coding challenges while exploring STEM concepts in a fast-paced, race-day setting. Live liquid nitrogen demonstrations will add visual excitement, introducing basic science concepts through brief, high-impact experiments. Dedicated viewing platforms will give fans a clear vantage point of the racing action, pairing education and entertainment high above the track.

The River East Garage rooftop will feature an interactive activation from The Henry Ford, celebrating Detroit’s rich automotive history. Guests can get up close views of some historic vehicles while competing in large-scale trivia games tied to motorsports, racing strategy and local history. The River East Garage rooftop will also include creative chalk art activities for fans of all ages and an information station with giveaways awarded throughout race weekend.

Each rooftop will offer a streamlined lineup of amenities focused on comfort and elevated viewing throughout race weekend. Every location will feature a signature cocktail tent serving a custom craft drink – from the Port Atwater Garage “Final Lap” to the Franklin Garage “Trackside Bee’s Knees” – with each rooftop highlighting a different liquor poured into branded souvenir cups unique to that location. Seating areas with televisions and multiple food and beverage tents will be available across all rooftops. Viewing perspectives vary by garage, from Center Garage overlooking Turns 4 through 7 along the Detroit River to Port Atwater Garage above Turns 8 and 9 and the entrance to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Pit Lane, Franklin Garage overlooking the pit lane and Turn 9, and River East Garage offering aerial views of the finish line, pit exit and Turn 1. Additional viewing platforms have been added to the rooftop decks at the Port Atwater, Franklin and River East garages to further enhance sightlines. To learn more about each rooftop experience and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.detroitgp.com/buy-tickets/rooftop-viewing.

The 36th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 29-31, 2026. With exciting viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749). For more information on the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com.

ABOUT THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. The event will return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit, May 29-31, 2026. The 2026 Grand Prix will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the rising stars of racing competing in INDY NXT by Firestone. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp, www.x.com/detroitgp, and www.instagram.com/detroitgp