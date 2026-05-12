2026 Indianapolis 500 Practice Day 1 Report

2026 Arrow McLaren Indianapolis 500 Practice Report

Practice 1 of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is in the books after a beautiful day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pato O’Ward was the highest-ranking Arrow McLaren driver on the timing charts. See what all four papaya drivers had to say after Day 1 on the world-famous oval

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Total Laps: 78



Practice 1: P12 223.740 mph



“First day in the books for the Indy 500. We were focused on traffic running today. We have some work to do but plenty of practice time left. It’s nice to see that the day was smooth, and we’re just going to keep working at it.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Total Laps: 82



Practice 1: P24, 222.170 mph



“Day 1 of 500 Practice, excited to be back. We had a really strong day. We were like fifth on no tow, and we weren’t event doing q sim. So, really, really good pace in the car. Just outright speed is phenomenal and very comfortable in traffic as well. I don’t see any negatives from today. I’m very happy and very excited about the start to our month.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Total Laps: 68



Practice 1: P28, 221.116 mph



“Long day, hot day. It was an interesting start to Practice days. We started out the day very well and got loose suddenly. We went back and checked things out, worked on the car and then things felt fine. During the race running, we’re struggling a bit to find out where the understeer is coming from, but we’ll figure it out and I’m sure be in a better position tomorrow.

Ryan Hunter-Reay – No. 31 PrizePicks Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Total Laps: 27



Practice 1: P29, 221.037 mph



“It started off as a pretty good on track, on schedule. We were kind of going through some big setup items while the track was hot today before the big cool down comes midweek, and we just seemed to have one issue after another – telemetry issues, electrical issues. I only turned 23 laps today, unfortunately. It’s not how you want Day 1 to go, but hopefully we’ll fix this stuff.