With No Need For ‘Last Chance Qualifying,’ An Additional Round Is Added To Indy 500 Qualifying

How This Year’s Indy 500 Qualifications Work — INDYCAR Graphic BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Last Chance Qualifying is out of this year’s Indianapolis 500 because there are only 33 cars entered in this year’s race. Say hello to the “Top 15” round. With 33 cars entered for the 33-car starting lineup for the 110thIndianapolis…...



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here