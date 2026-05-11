  • May 12, 2026
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Unpacking A Hectic Sonsio Grand Prix Weekend, While Moving Forward To The 110th Indianapolis 500

Alexander Rossi’s Chevrolet and the “local yellow” played a pivotal role in the Sonsio Grand Prix — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – After a very hectic and compact two-day schedule for the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it’s time for the long-awaited, highly-anticipated, often imitated, never duplicated Trackside Online News…...

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