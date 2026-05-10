May 9, 2026

— SPEEDWAY, IN

Championship leader Alex Palou will lead the field to green in the Sonsio Grand Prix

Felix Rosenqvist shows speed in qualifying, will start third

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Louis Foster returns to the Firestone Fast Six

Alex Palou will lead the field to green for the second time this season after laying down a truly impressive performance in his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in qualifying for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Sonsio Grand Prix.

Palou is the reigning back-to-back-to-back winner of this event and led every round of IndyCar qualifications en route to a pole lap of 1:09.7487, more than half a second ahead of second place on the grid—more than the gap separating second back to fifth. The Spaniard is looking to extend his championship lead, which currently stands at 18 points, as he goes for his fourth straight NTT INDYCAR SERIES title and fifth in six years.

Polesitter the last time out at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist will roll off third for this afternoon’s race. Rosenqvist and wife Emille welcomed a baby girl, Stella, between the two races, but it seems new fatherhood hasn’t slowed down to the driver of the #60 MSR Honda.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Louis Foster was the team’s sole representative in the Firestone Fast Six at a track where last year they qualified all three team cars in the top five positions. The sophomore driver will be rolling off P6.

Foster’s RLL teammate Graham Rahal just missed the Fast Six and will start seventh, while Palou’s Chip Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon will be ninth. Second place in the championship standings, Kyle Kirkwood will roll off P9 for Andretti Global as he chases Palou to try and close their 18-point gap.

All five Honda-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams transferred at least one car to the Top 12 round of qualifying, with Dale Coyne Racing’s Romain Grosjean rolling off 11th this afternoon.

Sonsio Grand Prix Honda Qualifying Results

1st Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3rd Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 6th Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 7th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 8th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 11th Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda 14th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 18th Mick Schumacher– R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 20th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 22nd Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 24th Dennis Hauger– R Dale Coyne Racing Honda 25th Will Power Andretti Global Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) qualified first: “Just got the pole! I’m super happy. It’s a weird day because it’s Saturday so we just qualified—but we’re racing today as well. My car was on rails. So much power down the straight from that Honda engine pushing us. I can’t wait for this afternoon. Hopefully it’s a good day for us on the #10 car and for all the Hondas!”

Felix Rosenqvist (#60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda) qualified third: “P3 at the Indy GP. It’s been quite a week, becoming a dad on Monday and then getting thrown right back into the zone of the IndyCar weekend. Today has been really good. I wasn’t really sure what to expect going into quali, but we survived and clawed our way through it and ended up P3 on old tires in the Fast Six. I think we’re looking pretty good for the race, too.”

Louis Foster (#45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda) qualified sixth: “It’s nice to be up front again. It’s been a minute for me, so it’s good to show that we actually do have speed when things go our way. We rolled out with a solid car. I mean, RLL always has solid cars, but this weekend has been great. A bit of a backstep from last year because last year we had three cars in the Fast Six and this year only one. So, I think there’s a little bit of scratching heads as to why. But no, I’m happy with this for us. It’s a good place to start from. I think we could have probably been in the top three or top four there but I made a little mistake on my last lap, so I’m a little bit gutted about that. But all things considered it’s a great start.”

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Today’s Sonsio Grand Prix starts at 4:30 PM ET on Fox. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

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