Meyer Shank Racing Claws Back to 11th After Rollercoaster Sonsio Grand Prix
Indianapolis, Ind. (May 9, 2026)
Race Highlights:
- First-lap incident for Rosenqvist leads to damage and drive-through penalty
- Armstrong goes from P20 to P9 on Lap 1 an races to a high of eighth before the first pit stop
- Armstrong has tire puncture after lap 26 re-start leading to penalty for avoidable contact
- Rosenqvist involved in multi-car incident during lap 27 re-start, leading to retirement
- Armstrong makes several strong passes, going from P15 to P11 in the closing laps of the race.
- Armstrong finishes P11 and is 10th in the Championship
- Rosenqvist finishes P23 and is 11th in the Championship
Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:
Marcus Armstrong: “I think we picked up 11 or 12 spots on the first lap. And then we just drove our way back from p-last to 11th. So it’s a testament to how fast our car is, and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been to finish P11.”
Felix Rosenqvist: “Feel bad about lap 1. It was kind of messy because someone drove into my rear on the launch. So I couldn’t really get going. Christian was on my outside and we tried to outbreak each other, and then all of the sudden Pato was just there. I feel really bad for everyone involved in it and I tried not to hit people, and this one was definitely my mistake. And that last one, I don’t really know what happened yet. But definitely a disappointing day to go out completely.”