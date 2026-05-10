Dale Coyne Racing at Sonsio GP

Biggest Mover: Hauger Gains 16 Spots in Stellar Indianapolis Drive

#19: Dennis Hauger, Dale Coyne Racing Honda Indianapolis – Saturday, May 9, 2026 Dennis Hauger (No. 19 Ault Blockchain Honda) moved up through the field, earning the Jostens Biggest Mover Award, while teammate Romain Grosjean (No. 18 Bmax Honda) was on track for a top-five finish before an on-track incident dropped the Frenchman to the back of the field, one lap down. Dennis Hauger – No. 19 Ault Blockchain Honda, Dale Coyne Racing

Starting from P24, Hauger avoided the Lap 1 melee and gained a masterful 11 spots to move into P13.

Pitting on Lap 18 from P11, Hauger took on Firestone alternate tires and a full fuel load.

After the Lap 22 yellow, Hauger cycled up to P8.

Pitting again on Lap 42 from P7, Hauger and the Dale Coyne Racing team fitted another set of Firestone alternate tires and took on full fuel.

Pushing hard, Hauger made his final pit stop on Lap 63, capping off a day where the No. 19 car was fourth-fastest on pit road. The team fitted another set of Firestone alternate tires and full fuel to make it to the end of the race.

Finishing in P8, Hauger earned Biggest Mover honors by gaining 16 positions in his first race with veteran race engineer Ben Siegel.

Post-Race Quote:

“What a day! I think I gained like 10 spots on the first lap, and I never could have expected that. I think our strategy was great and allowed us to gain even more. We gained 16 spots, and that doesn’t happen unless everyone is on their game. Someone told me my crew was the fourth-fastest on pit road, and I believe it those guys were super good, and I think they helped big time in getting us where we needed to be to give us the best track position. I’m happy we were able to capitalize on the mayhem and come home P8. That’s a great points day for us.”

Romain Grosjean – No. 18 Bmax Honda, Dale Coyne Racing

Starting P11, the No. 18 team entered the day confident they could move forward through the field.

Avoiding the Lap 1 yellow, Grosjean moved all the way up to fifth on the opening lap alone.

Pitting on Lap 16, Grosjean took on a set of scuffed Firestone alternate tires and full fuel.

When the Lap 22 yellow flew, Grosjean was running in P8.

When the green flag flew, contact with a competitor forced Grosjean to pit, where the Dale Coyne crew changed a damaged toe link, losing a lap in the process and forcing the No. 18 team into recovery mode.

Coming to pit road on Lap 49, the Dale Coyne crew fitted primary tires and full fuel.

Pitting on Lap 69, and even managing to get back onto the lead lap for a handful of laps, Grosjean fitted Firestone alternate tires and full fuel to make it to the end of the race.

Crossing the line, Grosjean ended his day in P21.

Post-Race Quote:

“I am honestly at a loss. This team is so much better than the results we are getting. I think we had a P4 going if we don’t get into an incident on track. So many good results have gotten away from us, but all the pieces are there. So many people are working so hard, and I feel for them that we are not getting the finishes we deserve. That being said, there is no better place to swing momentum than the Indy 500. I look forward to spending the next few weeks perfecting our car and turning this momentum around.”