Felix Rosenqvist’s Honda launches off the ground in one of several incidents in the Sonsio Grand Prix — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Christian Lundgaard didn’t just win the Sonsio Grand Prix, he earned it. The driver from Denmark who made his first IndyCar Series start on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course…...
SPOILER – Chaotic Sonsio Grand Prix Produces A Hard Earned Victory – Race Report
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 9, 2026
- 16 minutes read
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