Sonsio Grand Prix – Indianapolis Grand Prix – Friday, May 8, 2026. Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski By Patrick Stephan I too was disappointed we didn’t get to see qualifying in rain yesterday, because it would have been…something…well let’s call it at least different. But, alas it didn’t happen due to too much standing water, so…...
Sonsio Grand Prix, Welcome to Race Day (and Qualifying Day)
- TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- May 9, 2026
- 4 minutes read
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