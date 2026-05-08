Max Taylor — (Photo by Travis Hinkle | IMS Photo) BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Max Taylor of Andretti Global was once again the speed demon in INDY NXT By Firestone practice, this time on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Friday morning. It was an early Friday morning wake-up call for the drivers in INDY…...
Max Taylor Paces INDY NXT By Firestone Friday Morning Practice Report
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 8, 2026
- 2 minutes read
For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.