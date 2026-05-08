Max Taylor Paces INDY NXT By Firestone Friday Morning Practice Report

Max Taylor — (Photo by Travis Hinkle | IMS Photo) BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Max Taylor of Andretti Global was once again the speed demon in INDY NXT By Firestone practice, this time on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Friday morning. It was an early Friday morning wake-up call for the drivers in INDY…...



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