Alex Palou — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – A two-day show for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway means two practices and qualifications on the same day. That creates a hectic schedule for the teams and drivers as they prepare for Friday evenings qualifications for Saturday evening’s Sonsio Grand Prix on…...
Look Out, Palou…Alex Palou Tops Speed Charts Again At Sonsio Grand Prix
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 8, 2026
- 7 minutes read
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