Alex Palou — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The Alex Palou Chase has continued, and the next stop is the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and the Sonsio Grand Prix. Palou was fastest in Friday morning’s practice session with a lap at 1:10.090 in the first group of the split session that…...
Alex Palou Once Again The Driver To Chase In Sonsio Grand Prix Friday Morning Practice
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 8, 2026
- 6 minutes read
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