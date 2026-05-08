  • May 8, 2026
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Alex Palou Once Again The Driver To Chase In Sonsio Grand Prix Friday Morning Practice

Alex Palou — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The Alex Palou Chase has continued, and the next stop is the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and the Sonsio Grand Prix.  Palou was fastest in Friday morning’s practice session with a lap at 1:10.090 in the first group of the split session that…...

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