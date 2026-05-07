Meyer Shank Racing Ready to Kick off the Month of May with Sonsio Grand Prix

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 7, 2026) – The most anticipated month on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar has arrived, opening with Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX, SiriusXM ch. 218). Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) will first tackle the 2.239-mile, 14-turn road course before shifting its full focus to the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 later this month.

Felix Rosenqvist and MSR enter the weekend with momentum on their side following an impressive showing at Long Beach, where Rosenqvist captured pole position and finished a strong second. Off track, it’s been an equally memorable week, as Rosenqvist and his wife, Emille, welcomed their first child—adding a new title of “dad” to his resume. He now looks to carry that energy into another strong performance at IMS.

Rosenqvist has consistently shown speed on the IMS road course, earning three front-row starts, including poles in 2019 and 2022. While qualifying has been a strength, race-day results have yet to fully reflect that pace, with a best finish of fifth in 2023—something he’ll be aiming to improve this weekend.

The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will also debut a fresh look, featuring SiriusXM’s Morgan Wallen Radio (SiriusXM ch. 64). The special livery will carry through the month of May, including the Indianapolis 500.

Marcus Armstrong heads into the weekend onboard the No. 66 Remax Honda, eager to rebound after a challenging outing at Long Beach, where a slow pit stop and late-race tire issue relegated him to the back of the field. The Sonsio Grand Prix marks his fifth start on the IMS road course, where he finished seventh in 2025 and recorded a career-best fifth-place result in 2024.

MSR has a proven track record of performance at IMS. In the team’s debut at the circuit in 2019, Jack Harvey qualified and finished third, delivering MSR’s first INDYCAR podium. The team built on that momentum in 2020 with its first front-row start at the track, and in 2022 added another podium finish with Simon Pagenaud.

A condensed two-day schedule will set the stage for Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix. Live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with additional coverage available all weekend on IndyCar Radio via SiriusXM channel 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “It’s so cool having become a dad and starting our new chapter in life as we enter the month of May. On top of that we’re coming off a great weekend in Long Beach and I have even more hunger to win than ever. Exciting times, I’m just trying to take it all in and enjoy.”

Marcus Armstrong: “Indy GP. It’s a smooth track and deceptively tricky to nail as well as technically demanding. It’s always been about executing well, considering everyone knows the track so well. It’s down to the details.”