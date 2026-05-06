OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland event features seven races across

﻿Aug. 7-9 weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 6, 2026) – Green Savoree Racing Promotions is proud to announce a new partnership with OnlyBulls, a digital wallet and mobile app. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES race weekend at the Portland International Raceway (PIR) will in turn be named the OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland and will take place Aug. 7-9.

This partnership will be OnlyBulls’ second Green Savoree Racing Promotions race it is sponsoring in 2026 after the first-ever NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series street race in St. Petersburg, Florida, earlier this year and will be their first sponsored INDYCAR race for the brand. OnlyBulls currently sponsors four NTT INDYCAR SERIES entries: the No. 18 and No. 19 of Dale Coyne Racing, and the No. 60 and No. 66 of Meyer Shank Racing.

“As we return to Portland for our fourth season as entitlement sponsor, we’re excited to expand the reach of OnlyBulls into one of the country’s most innovative tech markets,” said Todd Ault, founder of OnlyBulls. “Our AI-driven financial platform is helping thousands take control of their financial future, and we look forward to engaging a new audience in the Pacific Northwest with a smarter, more connected approach to growing digital wealth.”

The OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland will be the 32nd professional open-wheeled event held at the Portland International Raceway, with Green Savoree Racing Promotions promoting the INDYCAR-sanctioned event since 2018. It will be the 13th of 18 races in the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES and is a pivotal race in the championship race for the Astor Cup. Last season Alex Palou clinched his fourth season championship with a third-place finish while Will Power took home victory on the 1.964-mile, 12-turn PIR circuit.

“We are excited to continue working with Todd Ault and his team as the title sponsor for our Portland IndyCar weekend. It’s a partnership which began with the 2023 event,” said co-owner, president, and COO of Green Savoree Promotions Kevin Savoree. “Todd and his associates have a passion for motorsports and continued commitment to innovation. The Pacific Northwest is known as a vibrant tech hub aligning OnlyBulls perfectly to this premier IndyCar event in Portland.”

OnlyBulls is a free-to-download digital wallet designed to simplify the path to building wealth through AI-driven notifications on live market trends and user-specific asset tracking. The mobile-only app offers new investors and experienced traders a platform to understand their investments with advanced portfolio analysis and investment tools.

Fans attending the race weekend can visit the OnlyBulls “Green Flag Garage” activation unit to learn more about the ecosystem, including askROI — the AI platform that powers OnlyBulls and brings dynamic intelligence to investing — and Bitcoin Max (BMAX), the Swiss-based Bitcoin trust.

Multi-day tickets are on sale now for the OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official race website at RacePortland.com.

About OnlyBulls

OnlyBulls is a leading digital wallet and mobile app designed to provide a beginner-friendly gateway to digital wealth. By integrating tools like askROI, the AI platform providing dynamic intelligence, and Bitcoin Max for long-term holding, OnlyBulls simplifies the complex world of finance.

ABOUT GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND

Portland International Raceway (PIR) is the home of the Grand Prix of Portland. PIR is a 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course owned by the City of Portland and operated under Portland Parks & Recreation. Opened in 1960 to host sports car and drag racing, the 268-acre property hosts over 550 events annually including automotive and motorcycle road racing, motocross, cruise-ins and other special events including the Rose Cup Races. PIR has been the site of many memorable INDYCAR races. Al Unser Jr. won the inaugural Portland race in 1984, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in 2018 after an 11-year absence with 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato taking the checkered flag. The Father’s Day race of 1986 featured Mario Andretti passing his son Michael on the last lap and winning by 0.070 of a second. The closest three-way road racing finish in INDYCAR SERIES history took place at PIR in 1997 when the top three were covered by just 0.055 of a second. In 2023 and 2025, Alex Palou clinched NTT INDYCAR SERIES championships in Portland with a win and third-place finish, respectively, in Portland. The Grand Prix of Portland is owned and operated by Green Savoree Portland, LLC, whose affiliates own and operate three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Feb. 27-March 1, 2026), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid (July 3-5, 2026) and Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham (Aug. 14-16, 2026).