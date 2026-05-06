2026 IMS Road Course Race Preview

2026 Arrow McLaren IMS Road Course Race Preview

The biggest month of the year for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES begins this weekend in the “Racing Capital of the World” with the annual Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course race.

Arrow McLaren enters the crucial Month of May with two drivers – Pato (4th) and Christian (5th) – in the top five in the championship and Nolan coming off a strong performance in Long Beach.

Nolan and Christian will race in special double VELO liveries this weekend as the trio aims for strong results on the 14-turn circuit.

Session Times:

– Practice 1: Friday, 9:00 a.m. ET (FS2)

– Practice 2: Friday, 1:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

– Qualifying: Friday, 5:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

– Warmup: Saturday, 11:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

– Race Tune In: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

– Green Flag: Saturday, 4:57 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Career at IMS Road Course

Total Starts: 12

Best Starting Position: P1 (Aug. 2021)

Best Finishing Position: P2 (2x, May 2023 & 2025)

2025 Result: P2



“We were able to get a solid result last time out with a top five in Long Beach, but we still have work to do. We have another good opportunity to keep pushing forward at the Indy GP where we’ve had success in the past. Overall, I’m excited to get back to IMS. We have big goals this month, and it all starts this weekend.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Career at IMS Road Course

Total Starts: 1

Best Starting Position: P18 (2025)

Best Finishing Position: P13 (2025)



“I’m looking forward to building on our recent progress this weekend. We had a really strong race day performance at Long Beach followed by a productive Open Test at IMS last week, so we’re carrying some momentum and confidence into the Indy GP. We’ll keep pushing to put a complete weekend together.

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Career at IMS Road Course

Total Starts: 7

Best Starting Position: P1 (May 2023)

Best Finishing Position: P2 (July 2022)

2025 Result: P16



“It’s great to be heading back to IMS this week for the road course race. It’s a layout that I enjoy, and I’ve had some really strong qualifying and race results there over the years. Obviously, it’s a crucial month for everyone, and I’m confident we can get off to a good start this weekend.”