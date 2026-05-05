INDYCAR Officiating’s Raj Nair — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – In its first major decision since it was created, INDYCAR Officiating has absolved all day drivers that used Push to Pass on a Lap 61 restart in the April 19 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach of any wrongdoing. It ruled implementation of the…...
INDYCAR Officiating Announces Push to Pass Findings From Long Beach Software Failure
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 5, 2026
- 8 minutes read
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