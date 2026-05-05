INDYCAR Increase Push To Pass Usage For Remainder Of 2026 Season

Push To Pass will be available on restarts beginning with Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – IndyCar teams and drivers will have more opportunities to use the Push to Pass system on restarts, beginning with the May 9 Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. IndyCar…...



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