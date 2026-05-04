ECR LAUNCHES SPLENDA ROAD TO INDY TOUR

Multi-City Walmart Tour Brings Interactive Experience and the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet to Customers Across the Midwest

(INDIANAPOLIS) May 1, 2026 -ECR announced today the launch of the Splenda Road to Indy Tour, an interactive fan experience that will bring the excitement of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES directly to customers across key race markets through a multi-city Walmart tour.

The Splenda Road to Indy Tour will visit approximately 40 Walmart stores through the end of June. Designed to connect with both dedicated motorsports fans and new audiences, the tour will feature interactive motorsport elements and samples of Splenda’s latest products. Showcased front and center will be the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, an exact replica of the car Christian Rasmussen will race in this month’s Indianapolis 500. Customers can also race on an INDYCAR driving simulator and challenge themselves on a specialized reaction-time game, similar to what drivers use to train.

The tour kicked off last week in Fayetteville, Arkansas, near Walmart’s headquarters in nearby Bentonville. After spending the remainder of the week in Northwest Arkansas, the tour will now cross the Midwest with multiple stops in Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, and Columbus. The Splenda Road to Indy Tour will spend two weeks in Indianapolis, including the weeks of the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“I am very proud to be part of this with Splenda and bring the spirit of the Indianapolis 500 to Walmart stores across the Midwest,” stated Rasmussen. “To have our No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet out where so many fans can see it up close is pretty special. It’s a great way to connect with our fans and introduce a lot of new fans to our sport.”

Central Indiana Walmart customers will have the unique opportunity to meet the drivers just days before the Indianapolis 500. Rasmussen will make an appearance at Store 1518 on 86th Street on Wednesday, May 20, from 2:30–3 p.m. ET. The following day, Thursday, May 21, Rasmussen and his teammate Alexander Rossi will be at Store 1601 on 151st Street in Carmel from 5:45–6:15 p.m. For a full list of tour dates and locations, follow ECR and Splenda on social media.