Indianapolis 500 Open Test News And Notes — Part 2

Scott McLaughlin hopes into his Team Penske Chevrolet during Indy 500 Open Test — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The Month of May has officially arrived and for the next four weeks, it’s time to settle in at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams and drivers that will participate…...
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