TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR – Indianapolis 500 Open Test – Collet leads Indy 500 test

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

Indianapolis, Indiana

Open Test Day #2 Report

April 29, 2026

Indianapolis (April 29, 2026) – Caio Collet, in the No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet, led the 33 drivers during the two-day open test for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“No, no. I never expected that,” said the INDY NXT by Firestone graduate when asked if he expected to lead in his first appearance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Obviously, I knew that the team have a really good background here and they’ve done really well the last couple of years, especially last year. But, as a rookie, I was just trying to learn things and see how everything went, but I think we did a really good job. The team got me up to speed really quickly, and I got really comfortably, quickly, I have a lot of things that I still need to learn, especially on traffic, I need to understand how to manage traffic, and how to get by people. I think by myself, I felt really good. The team gave me a really good car as well. Both days, we were just improving step by step.”

The Brazilian’s fastest lap of 226.381mph topped the combined timesheet that saw Josef Newgarden, in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet, Conor Daly in the No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Chevrolet, to make it three for three for Chevrolet-powered cars after 4697 laps of testing.

The quickest driver without the aid of another NTT INDYCAR SERIES car was Team Chevy’s Jack Harvey in the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Chevrolet, topping the Non-Tow timesheet with a lap of 221.112mph.

10:15 am – 1:15 am

For the second straight night, thunderstorms rolled through central Indiana overnight. Unlike Monday night, they lingered into the morning, delaying the second day of the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge open test by 75 minutes.

The 32 drivers eligible to practice completed 829 laps over two hours, interrupted only by a scheduled track inspection after 30 minutes of running. Rookie Jacob Abel in the No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet and Rinus VeeKay in the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Chevrolet were the busiest of the Team Chevy drivers, completing 39 laps apiece.

Collet was the quickest driver, with a lap of 226.381mph on his sixth of 25 laps before lunch. Josef Newgarden, in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet (2nd), Conor Daly in the No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Chevrolet (3rd), David Malukas in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet (4th), Abel (7th) and Santino Ferrucci in the No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet (8th), making it six of the top ten Chevrolet-powered.

Jack Harvey, for the second straight session at the 2.5-mile oval, led the no-tow timesheet.

“Hopefully, it’s just validation for everybody on the team for their hard work in the off-season is bearing some fruit. Everybody needs to remember it was Day 1. We have no idea where anybody else was and we’ve got a decent amount left to come. This morning, was still some qualifying work for us. It’s really about trying to validate all of our tool sets, so throughout the rest of the month, we can trust our information. That’s a really huge thing, especially for a team as good as Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, we still have to trust all of the information and be confident in that as we move forward. I feel like we’ve had another really smooth morning and we’ll come back in the afternoon in race mode.”

Legge Veteran Refresher

After mechanical issues on Tuesday, Katherine Legge, in the No. 11 HMD Motorsports with A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet, was afforded the chance to work on her Veteran Refresher during a one-hour lunch break for the rest of the field. Legge worked up to speed, passing the first phase of her refresher, which allowed her to run with the rest of the day. It didn’t take the four-time starter much time to complete her refresher. She ran 82 laps today and finished the test with the 24th-quickest no-tow lap.

“We had a great day, said Legge after getting out of the E.L.F. sponsored machine. “We achieved everything that we set out to achieve, and the team did a fantastic job, getting everything prepared, and giving me a good car. “think we went through everything methodically at the right cadence, and I feel very comfortable. No tow speeds—I think we’re very competitive for the amount of downforce we have in. And I’m looking forward to playing in traffic next time we’re back.”

2:15 pm – 5 pm

Newgarden led the final session of the second day of testing with a speed of 225.617mph, with Daly and Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet making it three of the top five from Team Chevy.

“This is just the first step towards coming back here next month and trying to win another Indianapolis 500, said Newgarden after the test. “It’s the greatest race in the world and we have a good base to come back with. It was a pretty clean day for the Shell Fuel Rewards Chevy team and it’s always nice to see your number towards the top of the pylon. Team Chevy brought good power once again. It is a long month to get to the race but we are in a good place leaving the test.”

**Note** – We will update what happened with the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Chevrolet driven by Jack Harvey when practice for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins on Tuesday, May 12th. The team was taking the car back to the shop and pulling the Chevrolet Indy V6 to determine the cause of the smoke.

110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge test day #2 combined results

110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge test day #2 combined no-tow results

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Conor Daly

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Joining us now, Conor Daly, looking to qualify for his 13th Indianapolis 500. Third quick today. Obviously very quick throughout this two-day test.

Obviously Dreyer & Reinbold big focus, this is the Super Bowl. Do you feel like you knocked it out of the park the last couple days?

CONOR DALY: Obviously we know how it is testing: you don’t really know. No one shows up here to not do any work, you know what I mean? Everyone is trying, trying to learn, trying to figure out things when we get to May.

Yeah, I mean, clearly every day we kind of just went out and were fast. That makes life easier on me ’cause we weren’t like we’re going to be P1 every day. We had a list of things we wanted to do. We got through our list, a lot of lists. That’s what it’s all about. If we’re fast while doing that, then awesome.

THE MODERATOR: Maybe a little validation of all the hard work the guys have been through the last several months.

CONOR DALY: Yeah, I mean, they haven’t done anything since May (smiling). The race car hasn’t rolled since May. We’ve come out here and the car’s really fast. I can kind of feel that it has a little bit of that natural speed that you want and that you desire so badly here at the track. Even those last two runs I think were real telltale signs. Takuma, Santino, Palou and Pato, that’s a pretty solid group of people. It felt like we were able to tow up better than anybody else. I was like on the 20- to 30-lap tire window.

It did feel pretty competitive. I kind of struggled in the middle of the day with the balance of the car. Encouraging signs for us. Just thankful that the team once again proves that they do a great job.

THE MODERATOR: Takuma, have a seat. Two-time Indy 500 winner. Looking to qualify for his 17th 500 next month.

Welcome back. Always good to see you back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. What is your grade on these two-day test for you?

TAKUMA SATO: Very happy. Very productive two days. I think it’s a statement to every single team was a similar feeling that fortunate to have a good weather. It’s been a little bit, like, nervous in overnight, torrential rain. Really good condition. IMS did a good thing to prepare for us. Exit turn two very good. We knew it from test. It’s been a pleasure to come back IMS and make us really happy.

In terms of our team, over the course of the winter, I think the team did a really, really good job. Now four cars, meticulous quality control, build spec is very, very good. Everybody is happy.

Me specifically, back in the car after six months absent, still happy place to be. Yeah, it’s been a very positive two days.

THE MODERATOR: Open it up for questions.

Q. Are you two proof that you don’t necessarily have to run the full season to be fast at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

CONOR DALY: Yeah, I think it’s probably harder on the crews and the folks that maybe don’t quite do it full-time. That’s tough, I mean, just thrown right into the Super Bowl, let’s get everything perfect all the time. That’s hard.

For us, I think it’s just second nature. Experience I think is super crucial here and super important and super helpful. For me, I’m ready to go now. I will take every practice day possible because that is always helpful. I think it’s super helpful for all the crew members, as well.

Q. Conor, even though you’d love to be able to run every week, to come here, be among the fastest, do you ever sit back and say, I still got it?

CONOR DALY: Been trying to prove that a while. I enjoy what I do. Very lucky to be here, very lucky to have a chance to do it. I obviously think I’m driving better in my career now, especially after last year.

Yeah, we’re ready to go. We come here to try to win the race. I think the team is doing a great job. We’ve got a lot of information this week. Great partners in Kingspan and Arco. To be with Chevrolet, feels good in May. Yeah, we just got to do it one day at a time.

Q. What is the level of satisfaction after this open test compared to the one a couple years ago?

CONOR DALY: I think it rained two years ago, so I did like three laps. I feel like we have a book of knowledge now compared to two years ago.

I have seen what they did in the off-season, right? Compared to what we had in ’24, we had a pretty good shot at being in the front of the race in ’24, what I’ve seen them come back with, that should be fun, you know what I mean?

I hope we get a chance to keep making it better every day. I think we have really strong car already. I think everybody else is going to show up with a little more juice as well when we get to May.

Q. The pit stop that you show on Instagram, the engineering meetings and everything like that, discussing setup changes, how has that been over the last weeks and months?

CONOR DALY: I mean, there’s a lot of chatter and a lot of discussion. You can almost overthink things. At some point you have to be, We’re ready to go. We can talk each other’s ears off, but until you get to the track to start proving what you’ve done in the off-season. We’ve done all our homework, done everything we feel is necessary to show up prepared. We demonstrated it over the last two days. We are going to do the same thing when we come back for day one of practice.

Q. Conor, from the cheap seats, it looks like you have a rocket ship. Where do you think you’re going to stack up once everybody shows their hands?

CONOR DALY: I mean, honestly I think we’ll be pretty similar. It’s not like worlds will change when we come back here in May. Ganassi will show up with their Speedway cars, some other people will show up with their Speedway cars.

For the most part, yeah, mountains don’t move from now to May. You might be able to find a few small things here and there. We also will get better. We know immediately how to get better. I think that’s kind of what excites us most.

Again, like I mentioned earlier, the last two runs were really encouraging just with heavy fuel, having tires degrade. Being able to run close to some good cars, that felt ideal. But I kind of already know what I want differently. I think my engineer does, too.

Again, a lot of notes to take from here. Again, the setup book is massive at this place. You could go through so many different things to find kind of what suits you exactly right. I think that’s what our plan is.

Q. Conor, compared to the past races, how does the transition feel emotionally, physically from the previous races up to the 500 and the Grand Prix?

CONOR DALY: I think INDYCAR is in a great spot. The ratings tell a story. If you’ve been to any of the races so far this year, which I have as a spectator, it feels awesome. There’s a ton of people. Everyone seems to be jacked up about INDYCAR. I don’t know how you can ignore that. It seems to be a really good progression.

Obviously the Indy 500, we’re going to have a really strong field once again of so many cars that can probably compete for a win.

As a race fan, which I have been all year, I’ve enjoyed it. We’ve had some great races, we’ve had some not-as-good races. That’s kind of what motorsport is. You can’t have one that’s always like every race isn’t going to be the best.

I’ve been really pleased with what I’ve seen. Everyone seems pumped at the race weekend. A lot of people that have been to a first race weekend for them, which is really cool. I love to see that.