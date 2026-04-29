Wildlife Makes Appearances At Indianapolis 500 Open Test And Other News And Notes

Romain Grosjean in a “clean cockpit” at Indy 500 Open Test — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – From a bird getting splattered in Turn 3 by Romain Grosjean on Tuesday, to a fox running across Turn 4 in front of Takuma Sato on Wednesday, the two-day Indy 500 Open Test certainly had its share…...



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