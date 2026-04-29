  • April 30, 2026
  1. Home
  2. TSO News
  3. Rookie Caio Collet…

Rookie Caio Collet A Quick Learner During Two-Day Indy 500 Open Test

Caio Colet the fastest of the fast in the Indy 500 Open Test — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – For a rookie, Caio Collet of AJ Foyt Racing is a very fast learner at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Collet leaves town as the fastest driver over the two-days of the Indy 500 Open Test…....

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.