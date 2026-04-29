Rookie Caio Collet A Quick Learner During Two-Day Indy 500 Open Test

Caio Colet the fastest of the fast in the Indy 500 Open Test — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – For a rookie, Caio Collet of AJ Foyt Racing is a very fast learner at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Collet leaves town as the fastest driver over the two-days of the Indy 500 Open Test…....



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