  • April 28, 2026
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Arrow McLaren announces GXO Logistics and Armed Services YMCA as Official Partners for Ryan Hunter-Reay’s Indianapolis 500 Entry

Team also announces key personnel for the No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet piloted by Hunter-Reay, including Brian Campe, Director, Advanced Engineering at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB 27 April 2026  INDIANAPOLIS – The Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team today announced GXO Logistics and Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) as Official Partners of the team as they support the entry…...

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