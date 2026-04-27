Team also announces key personnel for the No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet piloted by Hunter-Reay, including Brian Campe, Director, Advanced Engineering at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB 27 April 2026 INDIANAPOLIS – The Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team today announced GXO Logistics and Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) as Official Partners of the team as they support the entry…...
Arrow McLaren announces GXO Logistics and Armed Services YMCA as Official Partners for Ryan Hunter-Reay’s Indianapolis 500 Entry
- Arrow McLaren Press Release
- Patrick Stephan
- April 27, 2026
- 16 minutes read
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