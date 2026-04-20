RACE NOTES – Streets of Long Beach

STREETS OF LONG BEACH RACE NOTES

RACE RESULTS

9th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Liquid Science Orange Chevrolet

15th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Liquid Science Arctic Freeze Chevrolet

NEXT RACE: Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 9 (FOX, 4:30 p.m. ET)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 LIQUID SCIENCE

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Liquid Science Orange Chevrolet, Finished 9th: “We had a pretty good recovery today from very disappointing qualifying. It’s been a strange weekend. Through all phases of the weekend, the car balance has been really good. Why we miss performance in qualifying is still a mystery, but we knew that the car would be good in the race, and it was. The ECR Liquid Science team did a great job in the pits and we were able to get a Top 10 out of it.”

RACE RESULTS: START: 18th FINISH: 9th STATUS: Running LAPS COMPLETED: 90/90 OF NOTE: ﻿

﻿ Just days after being inducted into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame, Alexander Rossi recorded his 100th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES Top 10 finish at the same track. A disappointing qualifying session left Rossi with only the 18th starting position for today’s 90-lap race, but a strong morning warm-up session showed the No. 20 Liquid Science Orange Chevrolet would be quick in the race. Rossi began the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on a set of primary black Firestone Firehawks. He immediately began working to save fuel so he could complete the race in only two pit stops. As cars on a two-stop strategy came into the pit lane, he cycled up to the 12th position. He made his first pit stop on Lap 30 and quickly worked his way back up to 12th. The first and only caution brought the entire field in for pit stops on Lap 59. The timing was fortuitous for Rossi, who was planning to make his second and final stop around the same time. A fast stop by the No. 20 crew moved Rossi into the Top 10, setting him up for a strong final third of the race. Rossi would go on to gain another position, finishing 9th and earning his 100th Top 10 finish

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 LIQUID SCIENCE

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Liquid Science Arctic Freeze Chevrolet, Finished 15th: “It was a tough weekend. We started a bit farther back than we wanted and track position is key at Long Beach, so it was difficult to really move forward. We worked hard to make the most of what we had and the guys did a good job in the pits. There are definitely some positives to take away, but we know we need better results. We’ll focus on that heading into the Month of May!”