Abel Motorsports Enters 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge with Jacob Abel

– Abel Motorsports returns to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing for the first time since 2023. – Jacob Abel returns for his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES action of 2026, after spending time racing in IMSA and the Asian Le Mans Series. Speedway, Ind. (April 20, 2026) – Abel Motorsports announced today their entry into the 110th running of…...



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