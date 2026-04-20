  • April 21, 2026
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Abel Motorsports Enters 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge with Jacob Abel

–         Abel Motorsports returns to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing for the first time since 2023.  –         Jacob Abel returns for his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES action of 2026, after spending time racing in IMSA and the Asian Le Mans Series.  Speedway, Ind. (April 20, 2026) – Abel Motorsports announced today their entry into the 110th running of…...

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