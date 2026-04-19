Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Report – Long Beach

Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Astemo Chevrolet

Second Practice – 12th

Qualifying – 14th

Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 AAA Chevrolet

Second Practice – 17th

Qualifying – Eighth

David Malukas, Driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet

Second Practice – Second

Qualifying – Fifth

TEAM PENSKE AT LONG BEACH: Team Penske has made 105 starts in INDYCAR SERIES, Sports Car and Formula 1 competition at the Long Beach street circuit. The team owns seven INDYCAR SERIES wins at the famous venue, with the most recent victory coming in 2022 from Josef Newgarden. Additionally, Team Penske has three wins in Sports Car competition at Long Beach.



TUNE-IN INFO: The Grand Prix of Long Beach can be seen live on FOX beginning at 5:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 19.



THEY SAID IT: “There was some more (in that lap). You’re trying to push it as hard as you can, but we’re struggling with getting temps up. We were already struggling compared to all the other guys to get the car up to temp, so that’s why we wanted to go right away. There’s so many mistakes I made, but the car is just not ready, it’s going all over the place. We knew it was going to be tough to compete with them when it comes to this situation. Still very happy, with the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet with Team Penske. We’re up for a good start.”

– David Malukas