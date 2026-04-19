Felix Rosenqvist Takes Pole for Meyer Shank Racing at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Long Beach, CA (April 18, 2026) – “Front Row Fro” is back, as he secures pole position for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. This is his seventh career pole in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and his second on the streets of Long Beach, with the last coming in 2024, which was the first-ever pole for Meyer Shank Racing’s INDYCAR program.

Rosenqvist has four top-10 finishes on the streets of Long Beach, with his best finish of fourth in 2025. This weekend his No. 60 Honda sports a special combo livery featuring Acura + SiriusXM and Green Day’s newest channel, Idiot Nation (XM channel 314) which is set to launch on Monday April 20th.

Acura, which is the race title sponsor and celebrating 40 years since its North American debut, has had a winning weekend so far, with Acura Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 93 Acura ARX-06 bringing home the win in the IMSA race earlier on Saturday.

Marcus Armstrong missed advancing out of his group by just 0.0030 seconds in his No. 66 Remax Honda. Armstrong had a strong weekend leading up to qualifying finishes fifth quickest in both practice sessions.

Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will air line on Fox starting at 5:30pm ET. IndyCar Nation will also host flag-to-flag radio coverage on SiriusXM channel 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “So great to put it on pole here and it’s been a long time, so it feels good. That was nerve-wracking to watch my ole buddy Pato do his run, and I wasn’t sure if we’d get it. But what a day for Meyer Shank Racing with the win in the IMSA race today and now the pole for the INDYCAR race. But the SiriusXM Green Day Acura has been great and hope we can have a good day tomorrow. I don’t think that it’s the ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams,’ but I think that’s definitely ‘When I Come Around.’ “

Marcus Armstrong: “Pretty disappointed with that qualifying result and it’s definitely not representative of the pace that we have. We’ll have to do some work tomorrow”