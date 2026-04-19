Dale Coyne Racing ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach Qualifying Report

Long Beach, California (Saturday, April 18, 2026)

Dale Coyne Racing’s Romain Grosjean (No. 18 Bmax Honda) is set to start P 23 after the Dale Coyne Racing team thrashed hard to repair the car after a crash in practice 2 caused major damage while Dennis Hauger (No. 19 Ault Blockchain Honda) will be starting tomorrow’s race from P19 of 25.

Romain Grosjean – No. 18 Bmax Honda, Dale Coyne Racing

After a crash in Practice 2, the Dale Coyne crew fought hard to get the car prepared in time for qualifying, managing to do so just in time.

Starting on Firestone primary tires, Grosjean used this as an opportunity to warm up his brakes and feel out his freshly repaired car. .

Pitting to put on Firestone Alternate tires, Grosjean went back out to give all he had for his qualifying attempt..

Setting a time of 01:08.5474 Grosjean will start P23 for the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Post-qualifying quote:

” First off huge thanks to the whole crew, that was quite the challenge to get the car back on track and my guys got it done, I had some oversteer in turn 1 and when I corrected the front grabbed and I went right into the wall and did a bit of damage to say the least. The crew fixed the car but we have been struggling for grip all weekend. We have some ideas to try and help and I think with the right strategy we can find ourselves moving forward.”

Dennis Hauger – No. 19 Ault Blockchain Honda, Dale Coyne Racing

Dennis Hauger started Group 1 of Round 1 on Firestone Primary tires to set a banker lap.

After a lap on the primary tires, Hauger pitted to go onto the Firestone Alternate tires.

Hauger would go on to set a lap time of 01:08.2142.

This lap time would put the rookie driver P19 of 25 starters for tomorrow’s ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Post-qualifying quote:

“P19 for the 19 car! Obviously this is not where I wanted to start tomorrows race but we have been struggling with the handling of this car this weekend. This track seems to have such a small window for everything to be perfect and I think we are just missing it . I feel really confident in my team that we can move through the field, this season we have been on some really good strategy’s that we have been able to move up the field with and with having to use 2 alternate tires I think we might be able to find some opportunities to move through the field. “