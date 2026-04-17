Acura Meyer Shank Racing Puts It on Pole at Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Long Beach, Calif. (April 17, 2026) – A busy start to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend concluded with IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying on Friday afternoon. Acura Meyer Shank Racing (Acura MSR) put the No. 93 Acura ARX-06 in the hands of Nick Yelloly, who delivered a run to pole position for Saturday’s 100-minute sprint (NBC, Peacock, 4:00pm ET, SiriusXM channel 206).

The No. 93 Acura – which is running a special orange and blue 76 livery to showcase the iconic west-coast gas station – was on rails during the 15-minute qualifyingsession. Yelloly posted a lap good enough for pole mid-session and went on to go even faster in the closing minutes to post a 1:11.626-second lap, solidifying his front row start.

This is Yelloly’s third career GTP pole – scoring the top position in qualifying on the streets of Detroit and Road American last season with Acura MSR.

The No. 60 Acura driven by Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun was poised for a strong qualifying run after finishing first and second in Friday’s two practice sessions. Unfortunately due to contact with the wall in practice 2, the No. 60 Acura sustained chassis damage, requiring the team to swap to a back-up chassis and miss out on qualifying. Blomqvist and Braun will start 11th.

Saturday’s 100-minute Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will air live on NBC and Peacock beginning at 4:00pm ET. IMSA Radio will also host live flag-to-flag radio coverage on SiriusXM channel 206.

Acura Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quote:

Nick Yelloly: “We have a special livery and now a special pole position before tomorrow’s race. Obviously, this is a long time coming since my last pole I think that was in Road America. I’m very happy to do that for Acura at their home race – it makes it that much more special. Huge thanks to all boys and girls at Meyer Shank Racing and Acura, it’s been fantastic. Now let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”