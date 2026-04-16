SiriusXM’s Green Day’s Idiot Nation and Acura Headline Meyer Shank Racing INDYCAR Entry for Long Beach

Green Day’s Idiot Nation (SiriusXM Channel 314) Set to Launch April 20

Pataskala, Ohio (April 15, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing heads into the iconic Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend with a fresh look highlighted by a SiriusXM collaboration featuring global rock superstars, Green Day as well as Acura on the No. 60 Honda driven by Felix Rosenqvist.

Rosenqvist’s No. 60 SiriusXM / Acura Indy car will showcase Green Day’s Idiot Nation, a new SiriusXM channel set to debut on April 20. The collaboration brings together music and motorsports on one of INDYCAR’s most recognizable stages.

In conjunction with SiriusXM, the entry will also feature Acura branding, celebrating the manufacturer’s home event and marking 40 years since its debut in North America as the first Japanese luxury automotive brand. With its North American headquarters located in nearby Torrance, California, Meyer Shank Racing will join Acura in honoring its rich heritage and longstanding commitment to Precision Crafted Performance.

Competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, which utilizes a 100% renewably sourced racing fuel that reduces green-house gas emissions by 60%, Meyer Shank Racing is also proud to be part of a forward-looking initiative that blends high-performance racing with meaningful sustainability efforts.

As the title sponsor of the Long Beach street race since 2019, Acura will commemorate its 40th anniversary with the debut of the Acura Integra 40 Racer — a first-generation-inspired tribute build that pays homage to the brand’s first-ever race car, the Comptech Integra No. 48.

With Green Day featured on the No. 60 Honda, Meyer Shank Racing brings a bold, high-energy presence to the streets of Long Beach, blending the intensity of top-level motorsports with the global reach of rock music. Race day will carry that energy trackside as Tré Cool is set to attend Sunday’s event as a guest of the team.

“This is a really exciting weekend for us,” said Mike Shank. “It’s a big moment with both IMSA and INDYCAR competing, and we’re proud to represent Acura at their home race. To also have Green Day featured on the car and help promote the launch of their new SiriusXM channel makes it even more special.”

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is set for Sunday, April 19th with live coverage on FOX beginning at 5:30pm ET. SiriusXM’s IndyCar Nation will also carry live play-by-play throughout the race weekend on XM channel 218.

Green Day’s Idiot Nation on SiriusXM is a true extension of the band’s lifelong relationship with punk rock. With decades spent at the top of their game, Billie Joe, Mike and Tré bring a deeply personal, artist-driven perspective to the channel, hand-selecting the music and sharing the stories behind it.