RACE PREVIEW – Streets of Long Beach

STREETS OF LONG BEACH PREVIEW

FRIDAY, APRIL 17 – SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2026 RACE: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

TRACK: Streets of Long Beach

LOCATION: Long Beach, California, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit

RACE LENGTH: 90 laps

PRACTICE: Friday – 3-4:30 p.m. PT (FS1)

Saturday – 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. PT (FS2)

Sunday – 10-11 a.m. PT (FS1)

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 3:30-5 p.m. PT (FS1)

RACE: Sunday – 2:30 p.m. PT (FOX

LIQUID SCIENCE CHEVROLETS

Both of ECR’s Chevrolet-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES cars will switch to special edition Liquid Science paint schemes for this weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Known as the “Science of Hydration,” Liquid Science is scientifically formulated for rapid hydration with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins. Each portable, single-use pod is designed to be poured into 8–16 ounces of cold or sparkling water, creating a quick, easy, delicious, and sugar-free hydration solution.

Christian Rasmussen’s No. 21 Chevrolet will incorporate the blue from Liquid Science’s Arctic Freeze flavor, featuring a berry taste. Liquid Science Orange will be showcased on Alexander Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet.

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 LIQUID SCIENCE

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Liquid Science Orange Chevrolet: “Racing in Long Beach is one of the things I look forward to the most each season! The event has an amazing atmosphere, and the track is awesome to drive. To top it off, being from California, this is a pseudo-home race for me, so it’s really great to be able to put on a show for friends and family.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

LONG BEACH STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 9

TOP 5 FINISHES: 2

TOP 10 FINISHES: 5

BEST START: 1st (2018, 2019)BEST FINISH: 1st (2018, 2019)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 11th

STARTS: 168

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 52

TOP 10 FINISHES: 99 OF NOTE: ﻿

﻿ The 2026 season marks Rossi’s 11th as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and his second with ECR. Heading into the fifth event of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Alexander Rossi sits at 99 career Top 10 finishes. At the short oval of Phoenix Raceway, Rossi both qualified and finished 6th. One week later, at the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, Rossi not only started inside the Top 10 for the second race in a row, he also earned a Top 10 result for the second race in a row.



Tomorrow morning, Thursday, April 16, Rossi will be inducted into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame. He is a back-to-back winner in Long Beach, earning victories from the pole position in both 2018 and 2019. Over those two years, Rossi led 151 of the possible 170 laps. He has competed in the event nine times, with five of his last seven starts yielding Top 10 finishes. Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, highlighted by his victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win the race since 1928. Rossi’s career has also taken him worldwide, with wins in Formula 2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 LIQUID SCIENCE

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Liquid Science Arctic Freeze Chevrolet: “We’ve shown strong pace to start the season, we just haven’t been able to put together the results yet. Long Beach feels like the perfect place to change that! It’s such a historic and iconic event, and I’m excited to be back in the Liquid Science car and ready for a strong weekend.” (Image Courtesy INDYCAR Photo)