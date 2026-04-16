NEWS: Tickets go on sale tomorrow for 2026 INDYCAR race weekend at Portland International Raceway

Tickets go on sale tomorrow for 2026 INDYCAR race weekend at Portland International Raceway

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 16, 2026) – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, featuring the stars and cars of the Indianapolis 500, returns to Portland International Raceway (PIR) on Aug. 7-9, 2026, for the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland. Beginning at 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Friday, April 17), 3-Day tickets go on sale to the public at RacePortland.com.

The annual racing event, headlined by Round 13 of 18 for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, will mark the 32nd open-wheel race weekend at PIR. Stock car racing returns as part of the weekend schedule, with the ARCA Menards Series West race happening as the Saturday (Aug. 8) headliner following INDYCAR qualifying. Additional races featured include INDY NXT by Firestone and doubleheader races from USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire.

Starting tomorrow, 3-Day Grandstand seats, General Admission, Pit and Paddock passes and Parking passes all will be available for purchase for the action-packed weekend. Single-day tickets for individual Friday, Saturday or Sunday entry only will be released in the summer.

“We are excited to bring INDYCAR racing back to the great fans in the Pacific Northwest on the same weekend again in August. We saw Alex Palou clinch his fourth INDYCAR championship in Portland last summer, and we expect the championship chase drama to be on full display again with this late-season stop at PIR,” said Jerry Jensen, general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates the event at PIR. “Fans should purchase 3-Day Grandstand seats starting tomorrow to reserve the best vantage points of the on-track action from the best in open-wheel racing to stock cars.”

Grandstand seats will be available at three price points: 3-Day Gold located in Grandstand K (includes Paddock Pass) at $165; 3-Day Silver for Grandstands C2, C3 and C4 at $130; and 3-Day Bronze for seats in Grandstands G, H and J at $90. Fans will also be able to purchase 3-Day General Admission tickets for $85.

In addition to 3-Day tickets, Pit and Paddock passes are also available tomorrow for $150 and $75, respectively. A Pit Pass provides access to the pit lane during practice and qualifying sessions, while a Paddock Pass offers entry to “the locker room of motorsports” to get up close to the drivers, cars and teams as they work in the garage.

﻿Champions Club and Champions Club+ options also go on sale to further enhance the race weekend experience. Available while supplies last, Champions Club memberships include NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock access and offers premium and exclusive benefits such as a personalized event credential, a pre-race grid walk and more. Champions Club+ includes all the above benefits plus a Pit Pass.

Additionally, RV Club spaces, which include eight 3-Day General Admission tickets and Paddock Pass wristbands, will be available in limited supply for $1,300 in trackside spaces and $1,100 for second row spots. Purchasers should act fast, as the RV Club will sell out.

The BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland offers a tremendous family value and experience. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to the event and complimentary access to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock throughout the weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

All ticket pricing and options are posted online at RacePortland.com. Stay up to speed on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ annual visit to Portland on social media all year long by following #PortlandGP or by signing up for the E-Club on the website.