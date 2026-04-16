Meyer Shank Racing Ready for a Seaside Shootout Along the Streets of Long Beach

Long Beach, California (April 15, 2026) – Coming off the first four races of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is eager to head to the second-longest running race in INDYCAR history – the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Sunday, April 19th, 3:00pm ET, FOX, SiriusXM channel 218).

Felix Rosenqvist comes into the weekend with an all new look, driving the No. 60 Honda featuring Acura x SiriusXM and Green Day’s newest channel, Idiot Nation (XM channel 314) which is set to launch on Monday April 20th. Green Day drummer Tre Cool will be in attendance of the Acura Grand Prix on Sunday as a guest of MSR. Acura, which is celebrating 40 years since its North American debut, will have a big weekend of action also serving as title sponsor of the race weekend.

Rosenqvist has a mighty history of speed on the streets of Long Beach, with four top 10 finishes along with a run to pole position with MSR in 2024. He achieved his best Long Beach finish of fourth during the 2025 edition of the race.

Marcus Armstrong will also be showcasing a brand new livery while piloting the No. 66 Remax Honda. Armstrong’s car features an all new red, white, and blue look, highlighting the colors of the car’s title sponsor, Remax – the Official Real Estate Partner of MSR. This collaboration has been specifically designed to connect the Remax real estate brand by connecting its agents and top tier services with the high performance, team driven environment that INDYCAR and Meyer Shank Racing continuously foster.

Armstrong is coming off of a strong sixth place finish at Barber Motorsports Park which was his third top ten finish in four races so far this season. The strong run of results currently puts him ninth in the championship standings.

2026 Meyer Shank Racing Lineup:

Driver: Marcus Armstrong

Car Name: No. 66 Remax Honda

Driver: Felix Rosenqvist

Car Name: No. 60 Acura / SiriusXM Honda

Marcus Armstrong:

Scored his third top 10 finish of the season last NTT INDYCAR SERIES race in Alabama

Currently sits ninth in the 2026 Championship standings; Finished 8th in the 2025 Championship standings

2025 street course highlights: Best start, P3 in Toronto // Best finish, P6 in Detroit

Had one podium, two top 5’s , and eleven top 10’s last season

Sporting the No. 66 Remax Honda this weekend

Felix Rosenqvist:

Qualified and finished fourth in Long Beach in 2025 with MSR

2024 qualified on Pole (1st) at the Grand Prix of Long Beach

2025 street course highlights: Best start, P3 in St. Pete // Best finish, P4 in Long Beach

The No. 60 Acura / SiriusXM Green Day “Idiot Nation Honda will be sporting a special one off livery this weekend

Collab highlights a brand new Green Day SiriusXM channel Idiot Nation (XM ch. 314), launching April 20th

Acura will be a title sponsor on the car alongside SiriusXM

Currently 14th in the 2026 Championship standings; Finished 6th in the 2025 Championship standings

Had one podium, four top 5’s, and ten top 10’s last season

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Marcus Armstrong: “Long Beach is one of my favorite places and tracks on the calendar and it’s always nice to return. It’s about time we had some success too, considering we’ve had good speed and strong cars there in the past. Hopefully it will be warm and sunny because that’s a bonus. I’m a big fan of racing in Cali.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “Good to be back to Long Beach! We have a lot of potential at this track and we’re looking to get good results for the SiriusXM Green Day Acura car. Big weekend for the Honda family, of course. Plus, it’s a nice place to round out the first part of the season before we head into Indy!”